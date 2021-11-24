 Skip to content

I Love Finding Pups update for 24 November 2021

Our pups have gone multi-lingual!

Build 7726840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Did you know that dogs bark differently in different languages? It's true.

An English or America dog might say "Woof!", but in Italian it goes "Bau! Bau!", in Portugese "ão-ão!" and in French "Waouh!".

We've added 6 new languages to help more of you enjoy your time with our pups in your own language.



I Love Finding Pups Update! 25% off now during the AUTUMN SALE!

Our Cute little Kittens are also participating, and we just added a new XMas edition to the Cats, for those of you getting into the Xmas spirit.

You can grab it either as a Bundle here:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23210/I_Love_Finding_Cats_and_Pups/

Or as a stand-alone product here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720600/I_Love_Finding_Cats/

We're hard at work making Xmas content for the Pups as well, so expect a Xmas special for I Love Finding Pups to arrive in December.

