Our pups have gone multi-lingual!

Did you know that dogs bark differently in different languages? It's true.
An English or America dog might say "Woof!", but in Italian it goes "Bau! Bau!", in Portugese "ão-ão!" and in French "Waouh!".
We've added 6 new languages to help more of you enjoy your time with our pups in your own language.
I Love Finding Pups Update! 25% off now during the AUTUMN SALE!
Our Cute little Kittens are also participating, and we just added a new XMas edition to the Cats, for those of you getting into the Xmas spirit.
You can grab it either as a Bundle here:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23210/I_Love_Finding_Cats_and_Pups/
Or as a stand-alone product here.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720600/I_Love_Finding_Cats/
We're hard at work making Xmas content for the Pups as well, so expect a Xmas special for I Love Finding Pups to arrive in December.
Changed files in this update