Substance 3D Stager is now available!

Welcome to Substance 3D Stager!

Stager is the easiest way to setup 3D scenes to create high quality 3D renderings. Whether you want to create beautiful images for your portfolio, create 3D illustrations for a marketing campaign or simply put together a 3D scene for fun, Stager can help you get there in a few minutes.

Bring in your models from Painter in a few seconds, setup your lighting, tweak your materials and your camera, done! There are tons of great ways to quickly get a high quality image, whether you are an experienced 3d artist or not.

Get more info about Stager on our [url=https://substance3d.adobe.com/magazine/simple-powerful-and-ultra-flexible-play-with-stager/

]release article[/url] and get started with our new tutorial:

This year, we're also bringing Sampler to Steam, don't miss out during the introductory sale!

Finally, here is the changelog for the latest update:

Added:

[Rendering] Rendering PSD format with GPU will now produce render layers.

[Rendering] Laptops with Windows NVIDIA GPUs will now have improved automatic detection for using GPU raytracing.

[Rendering] Improved the visualization of area lights in the real time rendering engine. They are now more accurately displayed as areas and

should be closer to the raytraced engine result.

[Import] Generating automatic UV is now optional when importing a model, instead of always on. You can manage this in the preferences.

[UI] Common transformation tool options (transform space, snapping, and collision toggles) are now available on the viewport control bar for

easier access.

[UI] The viewport control bar has been slightly rearranged to account for the tool options being added.

[UI] The render settings panel has been switched to a popover to account for the placement on the viewport control bar.

[Collision] Turning collision on for an object will now automatically activate it for the scene in the tool options as well.

[Collision] You can now enable collision for objects using the scene panel badge when the scene wide tool option is disabled.

[Selection] Added a new marquee select tool which allows you to create marquee box selections in the viewport. The default shortcut is Q.

[Selection] Scene hierarchy navigation shortcuts: You can now select parents and children via shortcut, making it easier to navigate complex

scene hierarchies in the viewport. The default shortcuts are [ and ] to step up and down the hierarchy.

[Selection] You can now use Shift+Cmd (Mac) or Shift+Ctrl (Win) to do additive selection while using the transform tools. Holding shift alone will

continue to inverse selections.

[Lights] Physical lights will now orient to the surface they are aimed at when adding a light.

[Lights] Physical lights are now included in the frame selection action.

[Assets] Two new pedestal models in the starter assets for showcasing characters, props, and other assets.

[Assets] Two new materials in the starter assets for environmental design.

Changed:

[Selection] The shortcut to toggle transform space has changed from Q to T. Q is now used for the marquee select tool.

Fixed: