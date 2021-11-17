Early Access Patch - 09

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error that occurs when loading saved data when raining.

(By updating to the latest version, the saved data will be loaded normally.)

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

