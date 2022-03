This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Dungeon Crawlers,

We are here now! Minimal Dungeon RPG is totally available on Steam today.

We give a 10% discount on the first release. There is no in-game purchase.

Enjoy!

Don't forget to share with your friends if you like the game a lot ^ ^

Do not hesitate to let us know if you have any questions or need any assistance.