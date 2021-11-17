Version 1.0 is here!!!

Age of Grit has just updated to version 1.0! This means as of now the game is officially out of beta! This is such a huge moment and I'm so thrilled the game has reached this point.

This update contains far too many changes to list. There's been tons of improvements and fixes made to the game. We've also done a LOT of in depth testing to try to find all the bugs we can and make sure the game is well-balanced and running as smooth as possible. I want to give a massive thanks to some of the dedicated players out there who've helped by sending bug reports and suggestions for improvement. Your contribution is extremely appreciated!

Version 1.0 is ready for full release but that doesn't mean there won't be further updates. There's some cool content and features in the hopper that I'm very excited about. And please send any suggestions you might have for how to improve the game. Particularly if you find certain parts of the game are too hard or too easy then that's very useful for us to know. Also, while most bugs have been dealt with, please let us know if you run into any issues. You can hit F12 to send a bug report from within the game or just send an email to support@iqsoup.com.

As of now there is no exact date for when Age of Grit will leave Steam Early Access but currently the plan is for early 2022. I feel we could certainly do so now but likely the timing isn't with all the craziness of the holidays.

Thank you all so much for the support!!!