Blender update for 17 November 2021

Blender 2.93.6 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender update for 17 November 2021

Blender 2.93.6 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the 2.93 branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select 2.93.

Patch Notes
  • Failed assert when dragging object data-block into 3D View. (T87703)
  • Can't duplicate or copy (Ctrl-C) object from linked file. (T90840)
  • arm64: Viewport and Timeline jump large distances when scrolling the pointer off screen using Shift-Middle Mouse. (T88386)
  • Cycles render artefacts with motion blur turned on. (T91728)
  • VSE: Implement sanity check for files with more channels than supported. (rBaaa85ad2e0f)
  • Some Editors (e.g. Outliner) can be synced with animation editor ('Sync visible Range'). (T91237)
  • Crash in sculpt mode using "Smooth" brush and tab with tablet stylus. (T89164)
  • [GPUOffscreen] draw_view3d doesn't apply color management settings. (T84227)
  • Cycles - Rendering on a Nvidia A100 crashes/fails on Google Colab. (T91879)
  • Fix LLVM 12 symbol conflict with Mesa drivers, after recent Linux libs update. (rBd3f04702890)
  • GPencil: Memory leak removing stroke from python. (T92185)
  • Camera BG jitter offset (regression). (T91398)
  • EEVEE: Specular BSDF incompatible with Shader to RGB when SSR is active. (T88766)
  • Fix missing null-terminator in BLI_string_join_arrayN. (rB554b1b1663a)
  • Blender crashes after selecting any object in outliner hierarchy (using statistics overlay). (T92246)
  • Auto naming of the Vertex Group doesn't work for Grease Pencil. (T92314)
  • Clicking in Library Overrides Outliner triggers crash in this file. (T92265)
  • Crash to desktop with boolean modifier. (T90818)
  • Crash when calling delete to an empty space with an unselected layer in the outliner. (T91411)
  • Remesh-bug.crash. (T92355)
  • 2.93: Crash on system with a non-English locale. (T88877)
  • Blender LTS: Maintenance Task 2.93. (T88449)
  • Image Editor doesn't display stereoscopic images. (T92608)
  • LibOverride: Fix crash in ShapeKeys when making a mesh override local. (rB9a290dd657)
  • Fix missing proper 'make local' call for liboverrides from outliner. (rB9a80455d8774d6b)
  • Appending crashes. (T89516)
  • Bones in transformed armatures (rotation and scale) don't scale properly to cursor. (T92515)
  • Blender 3.0 - Planar Track - Only half of the image appears in the MovieClip Editor. (T92807)
LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

Stay up-to-date

You can follow Blender on social media:

Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !

Happy blending,

The Blender team

Changed files in this update

