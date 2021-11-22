 Skip to content

FPV Speed Drone update for 22 November 2021

Update 1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* Paris Eiffel Tower and Allianz Arena Map were added.*

 Add a system that can start a room at the same time by creating a room in multi-play.

Add a manual and tutorial flight page.

 Stabilize your posture during flight and add the function to fix the altitude to the course height.**

If you use XBOX, Playstation joystick or Keyboard flight, you can enjoy flying more easily to the height of the course by pressing the 'H' key(on the keyboard) on the Paris or Allianz map.

* Add a function that can be moved to the recent checkpoint.

You can press the 'K' key(on the keyboard) to move directly to the recent checkpoint.

* Add background music and sound effects.

