 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AI War 2 update for 17 November 2021

Beta 3.752 Pathfinding Efficiency

Share · View all patches · Build 7725341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.752_Pathfinding_Efficiency

In the past, whenever I've talked about the efficiency of pathfinding, I've universally been speaking about CPU usage or "number of paths calculated per second" or something along those lines. This time, I'm talking about RAM efficiency -- how much RAM is used, how it gets reused, and so on. We do a lot of pathfinding on a lot of threads for a lot of reasons, and that data can be absolutely enormous if we're caching it for too long. Similarly, in the past, we've had major CPU load caused by not caching it enough.

What I've done at this point is kept the caching to the level of "this current slice of time for this thread," whatever that means. Sometimes it means "this frame" when we're talking about the UI. A lot more frequently, it means "this simulation step," when it's something for the simulation itself (aka, for 100ms). Even vastly more frequently, it means "this run of long-range-planning operation," which is something that happens intermittently for each faction every few seconds and lasting for usually part of a second, but up to several seconds if need be.

The TLDR is that the amount of CPU computation should be roughly the same as before, but the RAM usage is reduced by around 300ish MB on midsize games with a fair number of factions in a slightly larger than average galaxy. It may also be a fix to yet another memory leak, but I can't be certain. It is a solution to an annoying thread-contention issue that I still don't understand the full nature of, but have decided to work around in this particular case by just making everything so much more efficient in the first place.

This build sees a number of other bugfixes, and more of SirLimbo's AMU settings being implemented into the base game as options.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7725341
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.