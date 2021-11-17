 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 17 November 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4067a

Share · View all patches · Build 7725155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • Removed the global maximum limit of emails. Now a maximum of 32 emails can be received from the same address. If the limit is reached, the oldest mail received from this address will be deleted.

  • Fixed bug in Terminal that caused the prompt text to not adapt correctly when adding text with autocompletion and exceeding the width of the window.

  • Added spam-filter in the Mail program with 3 options available:

1- Only NPCs(default): You can only receive emails from NPCs. Any email sent by a player using their account or an NPC's account will be blocked.

2- NPCs and Players: You only can receive emails from player accounts and NPCs. Any mail sent from a player using an NPC account will be blocked.

3- Filter disabled: You can receive emails from any address

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7725155
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
