[Nightly] Update v0.7.4067a

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Removed the global maximum limit of emails. Now a maximum of 32 emails can be received from the same address. If the limit is reached, the oldest mail received from this address will be deleted.

Fixed bug in Terminal that caused the prompt text to not adapt correctly when adding text with autocompletion and exceeding the width of the window.

Added spam-filter in the Mail program with 3 options available:

1- Only NPCs(default): You can only receive emails from NPCs. Any email sent by a player using their account or an NPC's account will be blocked.

2- NPCs and Players: You only can receive emails from player accounts and NPCs. Any mail sent from a player using an NPC account will be blocked.

3- Filter disabled: You can receive emails from any address