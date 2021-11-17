[Nightly] Update v0.7.4067a

Changelog
-
Removed the global maximum limit of emails. Now a maximum of 32 emails can be received from the same address. If the limit is reached, the oldest mail received from this address will be deleted.
-
Fixed bug in Terminal that caused the prompt text to not adapt correctly when adding text with autocompletion and exceeding the width of the window.
-
Added spam-filter in the Mail program with 3 options available:
1- Only NPCs(default): You can only receive emails from NPCs. Any email sent by a player using their account or an NPC's account will be blocked.
2- NPCs and Players: You only can receive emails from player accounts and NPCs. Any mail sent from a player using an NPC account will be blocked.
3- Filter disabled: You can receive emails from any address
Changed depots in nightly branch