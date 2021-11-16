Patch 1.0.37

Hey guys,

After the recent total UI overhaul a few things had to be cleaned up/tweaked, thank you so much to all of you that helped me identify these. Switch users are also now able to use the new UI as well.

Embryo sprites that were missing are now back. Additionally the box system had a few tweaks for greater reliability, and now when you exit it in the fusion or breeding menu you'll be back at fusion/breeding, not booted back to the room.

The big functional change this update is I've gone through and reviewed all the flags and triggers of every chief and tweaked a few things, I've also tested this thoroughly and now all chiefs can be completed in whatever order you wish, they all give their prize monsters and all increase your certification level. If there's just one or two chiefs you haven't beaten you can try to take them on now, however, if you had bigger chief issues in the past you can do the following to reset all your chief flags and let you take them all on:

Open the settings menu Press all four directional buttons (Up, Left, Right, Down) This will set all chiefs to undefeated

I'm also considering returning to each Chief and giving them a super buffed up post-game team, is that something you'd have fun taking on?

For those of you that haven't yet pinned down the Enigma Beast out on the ocean, one of the monsters it can give you in an egg can now be obtained at the Wetland Province tamer camp. You'll meet a troubled young boy there that has a story to tell

Also, here are some more sprite touchups:





What's next?

While work on more content is going well, it will take some time because I want it to be a ton of fun, a lot of great content and I want it to be smooth and stable. I will make sure of that before I launch anything on that front.

That being said one type of content that can always be added without introducing bugs is new monsters, and to a similar degree new moves.

But even sooner than that we'll be launching our first of the modding tools in the next two weeks, the ability to mod in custom monsters you've drawn yourself! And if the other player has modding turned on they'll be able to see your custom monsters in battle too and even trade them. These modding tools will be PC only.

Here are the full patch notes, have a great week!

1.0.37

+Jack now directs you to the proper town for Leona

+Can no longer use transfomative items on embryos (caused issues)

+Issue preventing embryo sprites from appearing fixed

+Camera issues in two houses in Hewston fixed

+Tamer card graphic positioning fixed

+Box improvements, including backing out of it just bringing you back to the breeding/fusion menu

+Chief flag overhaul