Full Release, Release Candidate 5

Upon looking into some user-reported bugs, I noticed that I left some map testing debug code in the game. This error resulted in the Autosave function not working properly. Since this is a big enough issue, I decided to release this RC5 update. This update fixes that issue and a couple of other bugs.

Work on the manual continues, and I hope to reach the formula/mechanics sections by the end of the month.

-Bugfix Fixed company acquisition cooldown times not being saved to the save game file in certain situtations.

-Bugfix AutoSave saving every decade to a new file instead of indicated time.

-Bugfix Fixed Autosell not selling licensed or outsourced designs automatically.

-Gameplay Tweaked AI and Autosell initial pricing system.

-Media Increase max values for top reviews clips because of chance of falling outside that range.

-Media Added additional predesigned cars submissions.

-Bugfix Fixed Gearbox weight in contracts window displaying incorrect values.

-Media Increased racing series end dates for any series that reached end game for current maps.