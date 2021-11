Share · View all patches · Build 7724900 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 23:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone I hope you're enjoying WOLF RIOT!

I've noticed that a lot of players aren't having the APC boss fight spawn. I've fixed this issue and I'm now uploading a patch with some balancing fixes to the map layout.

Remember to leave a thumbs up if you like the game, it helps a lot.

All the best,

-Jack