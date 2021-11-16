Patch 1.4.12 - Spell Control Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 7724847 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 23:40:49 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy, mateys!

I've found a pretty large bug in 1.4.11, so I've decided to release the new patch early.

Here are the changes:

Music files have been replaced with higher bitrate versions

Complete overhaul of spell controls: now you can freely choose an action for each of the four attack/spell buttons. Each weapon has its separate spell layout.



Most simple use cases made possible with the new system are:

You put a spell as the primary attack of your gun, keep the other spell for the spell button You put a spell as the secondary attack of your sword/shield

The new system also has a smart fallback feature. Let's say you only want to use a spell on left-click when you have plenty of powder. You can set the limit to whatever you like, as seen on the image.

New graphics for the weapon wheel



-New graphics for the reload marker



Added sword and fiddle weapon display to bottom bar

Talismans are now displayed in the top panel instead of next to the rum bottle - the bottle has been moved slightly to the left



Added new gameplay option: "Switch gun when low on powder" can be turned off

Eggs can no longer be switched to by scroll, instead use G. This makes scrolling through your weapons much more pleasant.

Added visual ripple effect to Multishot spell

Repositioned and rewrote GUI for ship cannons

Increased weapon wheel visibility time

Minimap is now scaled with GUI scale option

Fixed: main gui vignette is no longer visible if you have no rum

Fixed: drinking rum removed all health overdrive and saturation

Decoration changes on the Bush Fields and the Forgotten Shrine

This patch has changed a lot of fundamental controls, with very little testing. If you find any issues, please report them on the forum or on the Discord server. Thank you for your understanding.

Borington