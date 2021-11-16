Patch 1.0.4.31 - GFA Fan Badges, Field Goal Changes, & More

Patch 1.0.4.31
GFA Fan Badges
Players can now purchase badges that feature the logo of some of the longest standing GFA teams and show their support! A portion of all badge sales will go towards funding the GFA moving forward.
General Changes
We changed the way that field goals function. A failed field goal will now result in a turnover on downs at the kick location unless the kick is attempted within the receiving team's 20 yard line. Players who block a field goal attempt before it is kicked will actually scoop the ball up and can attempt to run it in for a touchdown!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where calling a timeout after a play ended would cause the free roam wall to be too close to the line of scrimmage on the following play.
- Fixed an issue where the next play would not be set up correctly following a time out.
- Fixed an issue where calling a timeout immediately following a touchdown would cause issues with the PAT.
- Fixed an issue where the shop would blur background UI elements but they could still be clicked.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong team would get the ball back after a blocked field goal.
