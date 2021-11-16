Patch 1.0.4.31 - GFA Fan Badges, Field Goal Changes, & More

Patch 1.0.4.31

GFA Fan Badges

Players can now purchase badges that feature the logo of some of the longest standing GFA teams and show their support! A portion of all badge sales will go towards funding the GFA moving forward.

General Changes

We changed the way that field goals function. A failed field goal will now result in a turnover on downs at the kick location unless the kick is attempted within the receiving team's 20 yard line. Players who block a field goal attempt before it is kicked will actually scoop the ball up and can attempt to run it in for a touchdown!

Bug Fixes