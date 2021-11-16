 Skip to content

GridIron update for 16 November 2021

Patch 1.0.4.31 - GFA Fan Badges, Field Goal Changes, & More

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4.31

GFA Fan Badges

Players can now purchase badges that feature the logo of some of the longest standing GFA teams and show their support! A portion of all badge sales will go towards funding the GFA moving forward.

General Changes

We changed the way that field goals function. A failed field goal will now result in a turnover on downs at the kick location unless the kick is attempted within the receiving team's 20 yard line. Players who block a field goal attempt before it is kicked will actually scoop the ball up and can attempt to run it in for a touchdown!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where calling a timeout after a play ended would cause the free roam wall to be too close to the line of scrimmage on the following play.
  • Fixed an issue where the next play would not be set up correctly following a time out.
  • Fixed an issue where calling a timeout immediately following a touchdown would cause issues with the PAT.
  • Fixed an issue where the shop would blur background UI elements but they could still be clicked.
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong team would get the ball back after a blocked field goal.

