Silicon City v0.34 "Hopfenkäse" update log

Hey Mayor,

We just released a new update, Silicon City v0.34! Discover the new features of this last version since the early access one.

Click click - Ah! power’s back on!

Due to bugs encountered recently by players, we were able to find a way to improve the energy distribution in Silicon City!

The small energy balls that can be seen sailing around the city in the energy view are now independent of the game speed. The consumption and production of energy of all the buildings is now consistant and avoids the slowdowns linked to a high game speed.



Houses abandoned by their inhabitants?

When a house or an apartment is no longer occupied by any silizen for a while, they become abandoned and need to be razed by the mayor in order to renew the residential area and avoid the negative effects of an abandoned building.

As a mayor you must ensure that the residences remain attractive to your citizens. If they become derelict, the surrounding area is probably not attractive enough.



The award of the most beautiful garden!

The houses of our dear silizens are embellished with new trees! The higher the land value, the more the variety of gardens will vary. Look at these apartments of the most beautiful effect!



A Blocksy terrain editor

To expand the possibilities of the city editor in sandbox mode, and to give you more opportunities to create the city of your dreams, we have added a terrain editor mode, giving you the possibility to change the type of soil.





Release content

Thanks to your feedback on our Discord server, we could make some nice fixes and upgrades as you suggested.

NEW: Houses and apartments are becoming more and more varied! With embellished gardens and abandoned houses to rebuild. Customize your gardens

NEW: The soil painting tool for forests, fields and beaches

NEW: New tool to destroy the building without destroying the zone (Residential, commercial or industrial)

UPDATE: Performance improvements. Better parallel threading

UPDATE: Silizens search for their way in several times if it is too far

UPDATE: French and English translations fixed

UPDATE: 3D models of forests are drawn in a more natural way

UPDATE: Rebalancing of the solar panels features

UPDATE: If a word is not translated, the english word is dispayed (useful for translators)

UPDATE: The marina has been redesigned

UPDATE: A maintenance message is displayed for challenges between midnight and noon each monday

Bug fixes

FIX: trackers on top of buildings don't go out of the screen anymore

FIX: Game do not crash on MacOS + Silicon M1 chipset anymore

FIX: The sun do not created a very bright and dazzling light anymore

FIX: Firefighters and ambulance drivers do not use their emergency vehicle to reach the emergency destination

FIX: Sometimes databars are not updated when building information change

Known issues