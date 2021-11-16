EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 19

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW: All Colonist Augmentations have been removed/deprecated, and all Clones are now homogenized and are categorized into different rarity tiers. Customization is going to happen through current GEN-1 Skill Capsules and new Epic GEN-2 Skill Capsules in the future.

NEW: Colonists Cloning process on metagame has been removed, and now you select clones just like you select any other module or cargo item. Colonist rarity tier, gender, skin color, and name are now revealed during planetary gameplay.

NEW: Common Colonist has a base MAX LIFE of 18, Base STAGGER of 12, base CRIT Chance 0%, base DAMAGE of 2-3, and 1 Empty Skill Capsule Slot.

NEW: Uncommon Colonist has a base MAX LIFE of 20, Base STAGGER of 16, base CRIT hance 2%, base DAMAGE of 2-3, and 1 Empty Skill Capsule Slot and in addition green accent aura with slight skin color tone change.

NEW: Rare Colonist has a base MAX LIFE of 22, Base STAGGER of 18, base CRIT hance 4% base DAMAGE of 3, and 2 Empty Skill Capsule Slot and in addition blue accent aura with slight skin color tone change.

NEW: Epic Colonist has a base MAX LIFE of 24, Base STAGGER of 20, base CRIT hance 6%, base DAMAGE of 3, and 3 Empty Skill Capsule Slot and in addition purple accent aura with slight skin color tone change.

NEW: Legendary Colonist has a base MAX LIFE of 26, Base STAGGER of 26, base CRIT hance 8%, base DAMAGE of 4, and 4 Empty Skill Capsule Slot, and in addition orange accent aura with slight skin color tone change.

NEW: Colonist Tattoos are removed, and they are replaced by Rarity Tier accent color that covers colonists' arms.

NEW: Bleeding colonists are no longer covered in red blood.

UI: Colonist Profile Updated to take into account Colonist rarity types.

UI: Colonist Nature is no longer shown in the character profile.

BALANCE: Researching no longer provides any passive colonist XP.

BALANCE: Colonists are no longer defined as Muscular or Ectomorph and Heavy Weapon usage requirement lifted.

BALANCE: Captain's Berret no longer provides +1 damage boost.

BALANCE: Colonist Knockdown Injuries removed.

BALANCE: Commando Colonist is guaranteed to be at least Rare Type.

BALANCE: Captain Colonist is guaranteed to be at least Uncommon Type.

BALANCE: Training Dummy Research XP yield significantly reduced.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BALANCE: Garnworm MAX LIFE decreased to 16 from 18.

BALANCE: Wasp MAX LIFE increased to 16 from 11.

BALANCE: Wasp DAMAGE decreased from 4 to 3.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BALANCE: Building Decorative Objects now provides global colonist XP; your colonists will grow with your colony.

BALANCE: Decorative Objects no longer refund resources that were used in the building.

UI: Updated Decorative Tooltip to reflect this change.

BALANCE: Expansion Capsule requirement to expand your colony has been reduced.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BALANCE: Objectives now always yield Colonist XP to participating colonists and 1 GEN-1 Skill Capsule for you to use.

BALANCE: Skill Capsule Specific Objectives yield 2 Skill Capsules instead of 1.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REMOVED: Colony Maintenance/Tax System removed from the game.

REMOVED: Colony Prestige Rating System and Prestige Research removed.

REMOVED: Colony Defense Rating System and Defense Research removed.

REMOVED: Humanzee Tree Spawn, Humanzees, Dark Humanzees, and Objective to obtain Humanzee Taming Item (ABC's) disabled from new saves.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHANGE: Dropped Items by colonists will now be marked for Store so that when there is space, they will pick them up again without the need of player intervention.

POLISH: Overworld Item Styling improved, and this change also makes it easier to see which items belong to your colony.

POLISH: Colonist body looks improved and removed Order To Movement visualization line.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Small Performance optimizations for medium-sized colonies -> work is underway, and some big gains are to be made soon.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fixed bug where Organic Matter had big collider, which resulted in blocking of cursor actions.

Fixed bug where Quantum Computer Icon was displayed even if UI was hidden.

Fixed bug where Colonists could get soft-lock used Order Move on Ramps (Example: You order to move your colonists to go inside the house, but you press on the roof instead).

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: Existing Clones in current saves default to Common Type Colonists, and you don't need to start a new game if you don't want to; this update is entirely backward compatible.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.