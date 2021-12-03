Patch V1.5

Welcome back racers!

We are thrilled to announce that a new update for RiMS Racing is now available to download on your Steam client! This 1.5 version of the game is adding compatibility updates to more controllers, UI optimization for ultra-wide resolutions, bug fixes and more!

Please read the changelogs below for more details about the different fixes implemented in this update.

Controllers

We have fixed a general issue impacting some controllers, here's a list of the controllers that are confirmed to work:

Switch Pro Controller

Nacon GC100

Nacon PS4 Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

Nacon Pro Compact NC7271

Nacon BB4469

Xbox Nacon Pro Compact

PS4 Nacon Wired Compact Controller

Official Xbox Series controller (Bluetooth+cable)

Official Xbox One controller (Bluetooth+cable)

Official Xbox 360 controller

Official PS5 controller (Bluetooth+cable)

Official PS4 controller (Bluetooth+cable)

Razer Wolverine v2 (XOne compatible)

8bitdo m30 (X360 compatible)

Logitech F710 (2.4 Ghz wireless)

_Note: If after the patch you are still experiencing problems, specifically using the NaconGC100 or the Logitech F710 pad, please use the “Enable Steam Input” option available on RiMS Racing > right click > Properties > Controller tab or setting the switch on the pad to “X”.

It could also happen that some of you might experience issues with the official Xbox Series X controller using Bluetooth due to how the peripheral is connected to Win10 and other factors. In this case, please disconnect all other peripherals and Enable Steam Input as explained above.

If you still experience issues with your controller, please provide a video or a detailed explanation and the DxDiag file in order for our development team to investigate it.

Please consider that with this patch the official Xbox controllers impulse trigger vibration (only the one concerning the triggers) will be turned off as a consequence. _

Single Race

We fixed a rare crash on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca when the introduction is skipped

Steam Trading Cards

Steam Trading Cards have been added to RiMS Racing

Gameplay

Fixed an issue in which the ECU's blinking was absent when the Camera Modes were set to First Person or Helmet.

Online Custom Event

Fixed an issue, in which the Penalties were not updated unless the Spectator was previewing the Rider doing the fault.

The voice chat feature is now functional.

Fixed a crash during the loading screen.

Screen Resolutions