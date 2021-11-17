On Air Tera Burning Plus, Burning World and Burning World Step Up!

The On Air: Glimpse of Joy update is upon us, and Tera Burning Plus is back once again with Burning World to make the winter level grind a breeze! Make a new character to race up to Lv. 220, gain new rewards with the brand new Burning World Step Up Event and keep advancing your characters through Burning World before heading to another world in February's Burning World Leap!

Tera Burning Plus Part 1

PST (UTC -8): Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (End of Maintenance) - Tuesday, December 28, 2021 3:59 PM

CET (UTC +1): Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, December 29, 2021 12:59 AM

AEDT (UTC +11): Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, December 29, 2021 10:59 AM

Please avoid altering your computer time when participating in this event. Any changes to your computer time clock can cause issues when creating or deleting Burning characters for this event.

Create a brand-new character during the event period and select it to have the special "Burning" effect. This event is open to characters in both Reboot and non-Reboot worlds, as well as Burning World, except for Zero and Lara characters.

After your character reaches Lv. 10, every time that character levels up it will gain an additional two levels all the way up to Lv. 200!

In addition to all this, you'll also earn amazing rewards along the way, including Root Abyss and Fafnir gear! When you reach Lv. 200 on your ‘Burning’ character, don’t stop there but keep on training! You will receive additional rewards on your ‘Burning’ character at Lv. 200, Lv. 205, Lv. 210, Lv. 215, and Lv. 220!

Here's How it Works

Create a brand-new character during the event period. From the character select screen, choose the new character on your account to have the "Burning" effect. Then, accept the quest "It's the Tera Burning Project gift giveaway!" from the star event notifier on the left-side of the game window in order to start receiving rewards! Only one character on your account can have the "Burning" effect during each part of the event.

After completing the quest "It's the Tera Burning Project gift giveaway!," you will receive all of your gifts immediately; however, you will not be able to use all of them until you meet the required level for each reward.

Rewards:

Mysterious Cryptic Chest: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Snail Pet: 30-day duration.

Lv. 30 Equipment Box: Untradeable, box expires on December 29 at 12:00 AM UTC . Can be opened at Lv. 30. Open to receive a weapon and armor set suitable for your class.

Legendary Cryptic Chest: Untradeable, box expires on December 29 at 12:00 AM UTC . Can be opened at Lv. 100. Open to receive: Mastery Box (x8): Untradeable. Open to choose from Spell Trace x500, Mastery Book 20, or Mastery Book 30. Frozen Hat: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +23, MaxHP/MaxMP +270, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +293. Upgrades available: 10. Frozen Cape: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +7, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +7, Defense +180, Speed +9, Jump +5. Upgrades available: 7. Frozen Suit: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +27, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +315. Upgrades available: 10. Frozen Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Frozen Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job. Frozen Secondary Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Frozen Secondary Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job.

Root Abyss Set Box (Time-Restricted): Untradeable, box expires on December 29 at 12:00 AM UTC . Can be opened at Lv. 150. Open to receive: Root Abyss Hat: Untradeable, 90-day duration. 12-Star Enhanced, 3 Epic Potential lines. Transfer Hammer and Scissors cannot be applied. Root Abyss Top: Untradeable, 90-day duration. 12-Star Enhanced, 3 Epic Potential lines. Transfer Hammer and Scissors cannot be applied. Root Abyss Bottom: Untradeable, 90-day duration. 12-Star Enhanced, 3 Epic Potential lines. Transfer Hammer and Scissors cannot be applied. Fafnir Weapon Box (Time-Restricted): Untradeable. Box must be opened within 7 days of claiming. Weapon Details : Untradeable, 90-day duration. 12-Star Enhanced, 3 Epic Potential lines. Transfer Hammer and Scissors cannot be applied.

Eternal Flame Title Coupon: Title. Untradeable, coupon expires on December 29 at 12:00 AM UTC, stat duration lasts for 30 days. Can be used at Lv. 200 after completing your 5th Job Advancement and the "A Greater Power, Arcane Power" quest. Grants durational stats STR/DEX/INT/LUK +15, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +15, Boss Damage +10%, Ignore Defense +10%, MaxHP/MaxMP +750, 10% Bonus EXP, Arcane Power +50.

Additional Rewards:

Additional rewards for reaching Lv. 200 to Lv. 220 can be obtained once per region. These rewards cannot be obtained again if you delete the existing 'Burning' character that claimed these rewards and create a new 'Burning' character.

Lv. 200: Reach Lv. 200 on your Tera Burning character to receive the following rewards: Nodestone (x20): Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Lv. 205: Reach Lv. 205 on your Tera Burning character to receive the following rewards: Nodestone (x20): Untradeable, 7-day duration. Experience Nodestone (x2): Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Lv. 210: Reach Lv. 210 on your Tera Burning character to receive the following rewards: Eternal Flame Ring Coupon : Untradeable, 7-day duration. Contains a permanent Eternal Flame Ring, which grants STR/DEX/INT/LUK +40, MaxHP/MaxMP +4,000, and Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +25. Nodestone (x50): Untradeable, 7-day duration. Experience Nodestone (x3): Untradeable, 7-day duration.

Lv. 215: Reach Lv. 215 on your Tera Burning character to receive the following reward once per account during the whole Tera Burning Plus event duration (Part 1 and 2 combined): Typhoon Growth Potion: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Character must be at least Lv. 200 to use the potion. Grants a level when used between Lv. 200 and Lv. 239, or a large amount of EXP when used at Lv. 240 or above.

Lv. 220: Reach Lv. 220 on your Tera Burning character to select one of the following rewards once per account during the whole Tera Burning Plus event duration (Part 1 and 2 combined): AbsoLab Weapon Box: Tradeable within the same account, must be opened prior to 11:59 PM UTC on February 15, 2022 . Contains a permanent 17-star Unique Astrolab Weapon for your character's job. Dominator Pendant Box: Tradeable within the same account, must be opened prior to 11:59 PM UTC on February 15, 2022 . Contains a permanent 15-star Unique Dominator Pendant.





Burning World

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Start of Maintenance)

Burning World is a special world with special rules that will exist only for the duration of the Burning World event, filled with boosts to make it easier than ever to level up fast. While on Burning World, all characters will gain the special Burning skill, which grants the following bonuses:

1.5x EXP

Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +50

Damage against Normal Monsters +30%

Damage against Bosses +30%

Critical Rate +30%

Critical Damage +30%

You will also be able to create two Mega Burning characters, who operate in the same manner as in previous Mega Burning events: After reaching Lv. 10, every time that character levels up, they will also gain two bonus levels, all the way up to Lv. 150. Combined with the Burning EXP bonus and boosted damage, you'll be able to power your way through those levels faster than ever before!

Additionally, even after your Mega Burning characters have been created, you'll be able to create another four characters to level up and leap, which will still benefit from the Burning skill! Please note that, while the default number of Character Slots on Burning World is eight, and can be expanded via Character Slot Coupons awarded from Daily Gifts and other avenues, only six characters will be able to World Leap when the Burning World event comes to a close, even if you have more than six Lv. 150 characters on the world. Additionally, Zero and Lara characters cannot be selected as a "Burning" character.

As Burning World is a temporary world to be removed at the end of the World Leap stage, some MapleStory features will be unavailable there:

The Meso Market will not be available.

Link Skills cannot be transferred between characters on Burning World (the Burning skill will have to be enough!).

Maple Legion will be unavailable; the UI will be unavailable and you will be unable to progress on it past talking to Legion NPCs.

Monster Collection will be unavailable, monsters will not be added to the collection and the UI will not open.

Maple Tour will not be available.

The following quests connected to the above features cannot be completed: Teaching Link Skill Teaching Zero's Link Skill [Legion] Whip the Whelps [Legion] Defeat the Golden Wyvern [Legion] We Are Legion Talk to Dame Appropriation [Legion] Legion Introduction [Monster Collection] Monster Collector

The following Cash Shop items cannot be purchased on Burning World: Character Slot Coupon Add 4 Slots (Storage) Add 8 Slots (Storage) House Wedding Ticket Commitment of Love Ticket Custom Title Package Promise Ring Cupid Ring Cloud Promise Ring Venus Fireworks Crossed Hearts Illumination Couples Ring Friendship Ring: Clover Friendship Ring: Flower Petal Friendship Ring: Star Snow Dome Friendship Ring



Burning World Rewards



Upon creating a Mega Burning character in Burning World:

Flameborn Medal: Untradeable, does not expire. Grants STR/DEX/INT/LUK +5, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, MaxHP/MaxMP +250.

Pearl Maple Armor Box: Untradeable, box expires after 7 days. Open to receive: Pearl Maple Hat: Can be traded once within the same account. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +6, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +100. Upgrades available: 7. Part of the Maple White Set. Pearl Maple Suit: Can be traded once within the same account. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +7, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +155. Upgrades available: 10. Part of the Maple White Set. Pearl Maple Cape: Can be traded once within the same account. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +2, MaxHP/MaxMP +50, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +40. Upgrades available: 5. Part of the Maple White Set. Pearl Maple Gum: Can be traded once within the same account. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +5, Defense +10. Upgrades available: 5. Part of the Maple White Set. Pearl Maple Pendant: Can be traded once within the same account. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +8, Defense +100. Upgrades available: 5. Part of the Maple White Set. Pearl Maple Buckle: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 30. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +3, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +20. Upgrades available: 3. Part of the Maple White Set.

Slot Expansion: Equip, Use, Set-Up and Etc inventories expanded to 56 slots. Granted via a quest available on logging in with a Burning character.

Hyper Teleport Rock: Untradeable. 30-day duration. Can be used repeatedly until it expires.

Additional Mega Burning Rewards:

Lv. 10: Mysterious Cryptic Chest: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Snail Pet: 30-day duration.

Lv. 30: Lv. 30 Equipment Box: Untradeable, box expires on February 9 (Start of Maintenance) . Can be opened at Lv. 30. Open to receive a weapon and armor set suitable for your class.

Lv. 100: Legendary Cryptic Chest: Untradeable, box expires on February 9 (Start of Maintenance) . Can be opened at Lv. 100. Open to receive: Frozen Hat: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +23, MaxHP/MaxMP +270, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +293. Upgrades available: 10. Frozen Cape: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +7, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +7, Defense +180, Speed +9, Jump +5. Upgrades available: 7. Frozen Suit: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. STR/DEX/INT/LUK +27, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +1, Defense +315. Upgrades available: 10. Frozen Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Frozen Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job. Frozen Secondary Weapon Box: Untradeable, 7-day duration. Open to receive: Frozen Secondary Weapon: Untradeable. Req. Lv: 100. Stats will vary based upon your job. Mastery Box (x8): Untradeable. Open to choose from Spell Trace x500, Mastery Book 20, or Mastery Book 30.

Lv. 130: Keep On Burning Title Coupon: Title. Untradeable, coupon expires on February 9 (Start of Maintenance), stat duration lasts for 14 days. Can be used at Lv. 130. Grants durational stats STR/DEX/INT/LUK +10, Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +10, Boss Damage +10%, Ignore Defense +10%, MaxHP/MaxMP +400.

Burning World Character Lv. 130 Rewards: Receive the following rewards up to 2 times max per world on any character that reaches Lv. 130 on Burning World:

First Burning World Lv. 130 Character: Your first Burning World character that reaches Lv. 130 will receive the following rewards: Level-Up Support Box: Tradeable within account, expires February 9 (before maintenance) . Open to receive the following rewards: 2x EXP Coupon (15min) Box: Untradeable, 30-day duration. Use to receive 2x EXP Coupons once a day for a total of 15 times. Open to obtain 2x EXP Coupon (15 minutes) (x2): Untradeable, 1-day duration. Storm Growth Potion (x3): Untradeable, 30-day duration. Grants a level when used between Lv. 1 and Lv. 199. Character above Lv. 200 cannot use the potion. Power Elixir (x100): Untradeable. Selective 8 Slot Coupon (x4): Untradeable, 30-day duration. (Excludes Storage.) Mastery Box (x3): Untradeable. Open to choose from Spell Trace x500, Mastery Book 20, or Mastery Book 30.

Second Burning World Lv. 130 Character: Your second Burning World character that reaches Lv. 130 will receive the following rewards: Level-Up Support Box: Tradeable within account, expires February 9 (before maintenance) . Open to receive the following rewards: 2x EXP Coupon (15min) Box: Untradeable, 30-day duration. Use to receive 2x EXP Coupons once a day for a total of 15 times. Open to obtain 2x EXP Coupon (15 minutes) (x2): Untradeable, 1-day duration. Storm Growth Potion (x3): Untradeable, 30-day duration. Grants a level when used between Lv. 1 and Lv. 199. Character above Lv. 200 cannot use the potion. Power Elixir (x100): Untradeable. Selective 8 Slot Coupon (x4): Untradeable, 30-day duration. (Excludes Storage.) Mastery Box (x3): Untradeable. Open to choose from Spell Trace x500, Mastery Book 20, or Mastery Book 30. Mega Character Burninator Coupon: Tradeable within account, expires March 10 at 11:59 PM UTC . Item can be used after the character proceeds with Burning World Leap. Use the coupon to receive the following: Mega Character Burninator: Tradeable within account, 30-day duration. Use to receive a Mega Burning effect on an existing character between Lv. 10 and 149 for 30 days. This item cannot be used on Zero and Lara characters.



Burning World Step Up

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 (End of Maintenance) - Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Start of Maintenance)

Event Details:

The Burning World Step Up event is here to enhance your leveling experience in Burning World even further!

Requirements: Lv. 33 and above characters created in Burning World. (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2).

Complete missions available to your Burning World character’s level and step-up while receiving special rewards!

Accept the "Participate in the Burning World Step Up Event!" quest within the star event notifier on the left side of the screen.

Once you click the Burning World Step Up icon within the star event on the left side of your screen, you will have access to the Step Up UI.

When you reach the specified level milestone, remember to click ‘Mission Start!’ button to start the mission.

When you complete the mission, click ‘Mission Complete!’ button to receive the reward and move on to the next mission.

Burning World Step Up event can be completed by any characters in Burning World, regardless of having the ‘Burning’ effect or not.

Burning World Step Up event progress is shared with all your characters in Burning World. There are certain missions that Zero characters cannot complete. However, you are able to complete the mission on a different character and claim the reward on the Zero character.

Burning World Step Up event rewards can be obtained once per world.

Missions and Rewards:

[table][tr][td]Level[/td][td]Mission[/td][td]Mission Requirement[/td][td]Rewards[/td][/tr][tr][td]33[/td][td]Step up by hunting Monsters Near Your Level![/td][td]Hunt 300 monsters near your level (20 levels below and 20 levels above)[/td][td]2x EXP Coupon (15 min) (x2): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td] 35[/td][td]Step up with the Maple Guide Mission! [/td][td] Complete Maple Guide mission 1 time[/td][td] **Hyper Teleport Rock (7 Day) Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Hyper Teleport Rock:** Untradeable. Cash item cannot be transferred to the Cash Shop Inventory.[/td][/tr][tr][td]40[/td][td] Step up with Special Theme Dungeons![/td][td]Clear one of the following Theme Dungeons:

- Ellinel Fairy Academy

Gold Beach

Riena Strait

Secret Forest of Elodin[/td][td]Power Elixir x100 Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Power Elixir (x100): Untradeable.[/td][/tr][tr][td]45[/td][td] Step up with Runes![/td][td] Activate 2 Runes[/td][td] 2x EXP Coupon (15 min) (x4): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]50[/td][td] Step up with the Maple Guide![/td][td] Move maps using Maple Guide 1 time[/td][td]Safety Charm x5 Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Safety Charm (x5): Untradeable. 30-day duration. Cash item can be transferred to the Cash Shop Inventory.[/td][/tr][tr][td]55[/td][td] Step up with a 3rd Job Advancement![/td][td] Complete 3rd Job Advancement

(Mission cannot be completed by Zero)[/td][td] Mastery Box x3 Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Mastery Box (x3): Untradeable.[/td][/tr][tr][td]60[/td][td]Step up with an upgrade enhancement![/td][td]Use Spell Trace[/td][td]Occult Cube (x10): Tradeable within account.[/td][/tr][tr][td]65[/td][td]Step up by defeating an Easy Boss![/td][td]Defeat Zakum (Easy) 1 time[/td][td]Special Medal of Honor: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]70[/td][td]Step up with a Star Force enhancement![/td][td]Equip Weapon with 5 or more Star Force[/td][td]Spell Trace (x500)[/td][/tr][tr][td]75[/td][td]Step up by hunting an Elite Monster or Elite Champion![/td][td]Defeat 1 Elite Monsters/Champion[/td][td]Epic Potential Scroll 100%: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]80[/td][td]Step up with a random Portal![/td][td]Clear Pollo and Fritto Bounty Hunting or Interno Wolf 1 time[/td][td]Pollo and Fritto Entry Ticket x2 Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Pollo and Fritto Entry Ticket (x2): Untradeable.[/td][/tr][tr][td]90[/td][td]Step up with Silent Crusade![/td][td]Compete Silent Crusade First Mission[/td][td]Karma Rejuvenation Flame (x10): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]100[/td][td]Step up with a 4th Job Advancement![/td][td]Complete 4th Job Advancement (Mission cannot be completed by Zero)[/td][td]Karma Meister’s Cube (x10): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]101[/td][td]Step up with an Event![/td][td]Complete Maple LIVE event’s ‘[Maple LIVE] A World Where Everyone Is A Star’ quest[/td][td]Step Up Buff (x10): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Grants Weapon ATT/Magic ATT +20 for 30 minutes.[/td][/tr][tr][td]105[/td][td]Step up with Star Force Hunting Zones![/td][td]Hunt 300 Star Force monsters near your level[/td][td]Karma Star Force 12-Star Enhancement: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]107[/td][td]Step up with Grand Athenaeum![/td][td]Clear 1 Grand Athenaeum chapter[/td][td]Pendant of the Spirit (14 Day) Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Pendant of the Spirit: Untradeable, 14-day duration. Unique equipped item. Item’s duration cannot be extended.[/td][/tr][tr][td]110[/td][td]Step up with Monster Park![/td][td]Clear Monster Park 2 times[/td][td]Monster Park REBORN Coupon x2 Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Monster Park REBORN Coupon (x2): Tradeable within account, 1-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]119[/td][td]Step up by reaching Lv. 120![/td][td]Reach Lv. 120[/td][td]Power Elixir x1,000 Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Power Elixir (x1,000)[/td][/tr][tr][td]130[/td][td]Step up with Star Force level 45![/td][td]Reach 45 Star Force[/td][td]2x EXP Coupon (30 min) (x4): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]140[/td][td]Step up by defeating a Normal Boss![/td][td]Defeat Horntail (Normal) 1 time[/td][td]Trait Boost Potion: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]150[/td][td]Step up with Star Force level 80![/td][td]Reach 80 Star Force[/td][td]Boss Accessory Box: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Open to receive the following:

- Aquatic Letter Eye Accessory: Untradeable after equipping.

- Condensed Power Crystal: Untradeable after equipping.

- Silver Blossom Ring: Untradeable after equipping.

- Dea Sidus Earring: Untradeable after equipping.

- Golden Clover Belt: Untradeable after equipping.[/td][/tr][tr][td]160[/td][td]Step up with Bonus Stats![/td][td]Reset Item’s Bonus Stats[/td][td]Pendant Slot Coupon (15 Day): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]170[/td][td]Step up your Abilities![/td][td]Reach Unique Rank on Ability[/td][td]Karma Black Rebirth Flame (x3): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]175[/td][td]Step up at Mu Lung Dojo![/td][td]Clear Mu Lung Dojo 10th Floor[/td][td]Black Cube x10 Package: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use to receive Black Cube Coupon (x10): Untradeable, 30-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]179[/td][td]Step up by reaching Lv. 180![/td][td]Reach Lv. 180[/td][td]2x EXP Coupon (60 min) (x4): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]190[/td][td]Step up your Pocket equipment![/td][td]Equip Pocket Item[/td][td]Black Circulator (x3): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]200[/td][td]Step up with Vanishing Journey![/td][td]Clear Vanishing Journey questline[/td][td]EXP Coupon Box Voucher: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Open to receive EXP Coupon Box: Untradeable, 30-day duration. Box recharges every day at 12:00 AM UTC, and can be used a total of 15 times. Can be used once a day to receive 2x EXP Coupon (60 min) (x2): Untradeable, 10-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]210[/td][td]Step up with Star Force level 120![/td][td]Reach 120 Star Force[/td][td]Arcane Symbol Selector Coupon (x30): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.[/td][/tr][tr][td]220[/td][td]Step up with Arcane Power![/td][td]Reach 160 Arcane Power

(Arcane Power on Title stats count)[/td][td]Unique Emblem Box: Tradeable within account, expires February 9 (before maintenance). Open to receive an Emblem with Unique Potential.[/td][/tr][/table]

Burning World Leap

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (End of Maintenance) - Thursday, February 24, 2022 (Start of Maintenance)

As the saying goes, the light that burns twice as bright burns half as long, and the Burning World will burn very brightly indeed. However, while this new world will be consumed at the end of it all, a new life awaits your characters in the other worlds of MapleStory!

Lv. 150+ characters in Burning World will be allowed to leap to another world of your choosing during the World Leap period, taking their equipped items, inventory, and mesos with them to join their new communities. When this period begins, all Burning World characters will be moved to the Burning Leap Zone map, where they will be able to speak to the NPC Mover to complete their exodus.