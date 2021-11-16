 Skip to content

The Glade update for 16 November 2021

DAY 1 UPDATE (PORTALS, HOLD TO PULL BACK BOW MECHANIC AND MORE..)

Hello Survivors!

Well what a day!.. I am so pleased with the feedback I have had about The Glade, Massive thank you to each and every one of you supporting the projects development. I have had a few points made about some of the game play and have gotten straight to work on changing, tweaking and adding.

here is a small patch with a few changes to the game...

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • Bow no longer auto fire's.. (Hold "RMB" to aim the bow, then press "LMB" to fire when you are on target)

    this adds a much nicer feel to the bow and makes hunting and defending yourself feel more in depth and

    player driven.

  • Increased Fiber amount on the island

  • Creature's Portals are now operational ( Walk underneath a portal to teleport to different locations

    around the island.

  • Enemy hits will now increase the players radiation ring.

  • radiation above a certain point will start to burn the players health. (get those rad pills stocked up!)

Again i want to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the game on day 1

this is just the begging to an amazing adventure!

any feedback or ideas i would love to hear them all and will respond to every message/comment i get.

Thank you

Michael Schade - Developer

