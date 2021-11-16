DAY 1 UPDATE (PORTALS, HOLD TO PULL BACK BOW MECHANIC AND MORE..)

Hello Survivors!
Well what a day!.. I am so pleased with the feedback I have had about The Glade, Massive thank you to each and every one of you supporting the projects development. I have had a few points made about some of the game play and have gotten straight to work on changing, tweaking and adding.
here is a small patch with a few changes to the game...
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
-
Bow no longer auto fire's.. (Hold "RMB" to aim the bow, then press "LMB" to fire when you are on target)
this adds a much nicer feel to the bow and makes hunting and defending yourself feel more in depth and
player driven.
-
Increased Fiber amount on the island
-
Creature's Portals are now operational ( Walk underneath a portal to teleport to different locations
around the island.
-
Enemy hits will now increase the players radiation ring.
-
radiation above a certain point will start to burn the players health. (get those rad pills stocked up!)
Again i want to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the game on day 1
this is just the begging to an amazing adventure!
any feedback or ideas i would love to hear them all and will respond to every message/comment i get.
Thank you
Michael Schade - Developer
Changed files in this update