Faraday Protocol now available for Linux and SteamOS!

Good Day Archaeologists!

We bring good news to fans of penguin-based computing!

Faraday Protocol is out NOW for Linux-based systems (which includes Valve's SteamOS as well)! So if you're a Linux gamer, you won't have to rely on Wine or Proton to check out and enjoy Faraday Protocol 💖.

Just install or update the game from your library as normal and if you're on Linux you should automatically get the new native build.

Let us know what you think - either here on the Steam forums or on Discord, we'd love to hear your thoughts!

We wish you a great day and a great time on OPIS! 💖