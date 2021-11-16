Aeon Drive Update #2: Bug fixes + improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7723084 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 17:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello Neo Barcelona visitors!

A new patch just went live featuring bug fixes and general improvements to the UI, menus and gameplay.

Here’s a list of the main changes:

Faster respawns and level reload times

Fixed the screen controls bug

Fixed the resolution bug

Fixed collectibles bug when changing language

Fixed the bug where the the player would lose control of Jack and the timer would stop

Fixed the bug where the 4th player in co-op would get stuck inside the wall

Fixed the bug where the player couldn't progress in the tutorial

Updated fonts and backdrops in the tutorial and new cutscenes

Other minor fixes

Thank you for all the support and we hope you continue enjoying your time with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.