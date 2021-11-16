Aeon Drive Update #2: Bug fixes + improvements

Hello Neo Barcelona visitors!
A new patch just went live featuring bug fixes and general improvements to the UI, menus and gameplay.
Here’s a list of the main changes:
- Faster respawns and level reload times
- Fixed the screen controls bug
- Fixed the resolution bug
- Fixed collectibles bug when changing language
- Fixed the bug where the the player would lose control of Jack and the timer would stop
- Fixed the bug where the 4th player in co-op would get stuck inside the wall
- Fixed the bug where the player couldn't progress in the tutorial
- Updated fonts and backdrops in the tutorial and new cutscenes
- Other minor fixes
Thank you for all the support and we hope you continue enjoying your time with Aeon Drive.
For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.
Changed files in this update