Aeon Drive update for 16 November 2021

Aeon Drive Update #2: Bug fixes + improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Neo Barcelona visitors!

A new patch just went live featuring bug fixes and general improvements to the UI, menus and gameplay.

Here’s a list of the main changes:

  • Faster respawns and level reload times
  • Fixed the screen controls bug
  • Fixed the resolution bug
  • Fixed collectibles bug when changing language
  • Fixed the bug where the the player would lose control of Jack and the timer would stop
  • Fixed the bug where the 4th player in co-op would get stuck inside the wall
  • Fixed the bug where the player couldn't progress in the tutorial
  • Updated fonts and backdrops in the tutorial and new cutscenes
  • Other minor fixes

Thank you for all the support and we hope you continue enjoying your time with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.

