Trash Sailors is coming to Steam on December 16th!

Hello captains!

Weigh anchor, check the fuel tank and warm up the engine. We will be ready to go underway soon!

Trash Sailors is coming to Steam with co-op up to 4 players on December 16, 2021!

If you are already excited about joining the nautical mayhem, get on board by WISHLISTing now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1132030/Trash_Sailors/

Let’s take some time to walk through the game!

In a world flooded by a trash tsunami, you are trapped in the middle of the ocean with a small raft. Trash is your primary resource and the most valuable thing in this world. You can recycle it into fuel, raft spare parts, and even weapons. Brace yourself for swamp crocodiles, toxic sharks, arctic pirates, and much, much more!

Main Features:

- Online and local 4-player coop

Band together with up to three other shipmates via online and local multiplayer to thread the filthy waters.

- Hand-drawn Trash Piracy

From the smelly swamps and sunken cities to arctic pirates and gruesome marine creatures, everything is depicted with delicate hand-drawn arts in this world!

- Dozens of seas for treasure hunting and monster feeding!

Sail to the hottest jungles or the iciest waters in Trash Sailors! Work your way up to enjoy different seascapes while casting a wide net to fish discarded items and treasure chests filled with golden screws!

- Uncivilized battles for the last piece of trash

Now the most valuable currency in the world, rubbish works as fuel and materials to repair not-so-perfect parts of the vessel. Fight pirates, tribe members, robosharks, a Trashkraken, and other mucky monsters while keeping the raft together and surviving till the end of each level.

- Literally an ocean of trash to sail on with your friends!

Survive maelstroms by assigning mariners different jobs: every ship needs a captain, just like it also needs fuel. Create the trashiest sailing team in history, fight with monsters and trash your friendship!

We are excited to welcome pirates everywhere into our waggish world! As usual, please don’t forget to WISHLIST!

Thank you captains! We will see you in the waves and let’s start the COUNTDOWN!