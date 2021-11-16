Fighting Mechanics Changes
● Overdrive meter gained by the target of an attack has been increased from 2 to 4
● Projectiles eligible for Overdrive meter gain that have been active for 25 or more frames will now gain 7 meter points instead of 14
● Frames window which to perform an input for Special and Super attacks has been reduced from 16 to 10
NOTE: This change should improve advanced combo reliability and performance
Character Changes
● MASAMIOH: Heavy Masami Spin hitbox has been extended downwards by 1 pixel
NOTE: This ability should now connect on NEKOGAMI while NEKOGAMI is standing
Heavy Sushi Toss now causes the intended amount of hitstun of 20
Light Sushi Toss damage and hitstun are now modified based on the type of sushi that is tossed, minimum of 1 hitstun:
Maguro: +10 damage, -10 hitstun
Ebi: -10 damage, +10 hitstun
Tako: +20 damage, -20 hitstun
Tamago: -20 damage,+20 hitstun
The chance to toss all types remains 25%
General Changes
● In Training Mode, improved CPU logic while Block All settings are active
Changed files in this update