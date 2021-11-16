Share · View all patches · Build 7722886 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 16:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Overdrive meter gained by the target of an attack has been increased from 2 to 4

● Projectiles eligible for Overdrive meter gain that have been active for 25 or more frames will now gain 7 meter points instead of 14

● Frames window which to perform an input for Special and Super attacks has been reduced from 16 to 10

NOTE: This change should improve advanced combo reliability and performance

Character Changes

● MASAMIOH: Heavy Masami Spin hitbox has been extended downwards by 1 pixel

NOTE: This ability should now connect on NEKOGAMI while NEKOGAMI is standing

Heavy Sushi Toss now causes the intended amount of hitstun of 20

Light Sushi Toss damage and hitstun are now modified based on the type of sushi that is tossed, minimum of 1 hitstun:

Maguro: +10 damage, -10 hitstun

Ebi: -10 damage, +10 hitstun

Tako: +20 damage, -20 hitstun

Tamago: -20 damage,+20 hitstun

The chance to toss all types remains 25%

General Changes

● In Training Mode, improved CPU logic while Block All settings are active