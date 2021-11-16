Tomb Keeper Mansion Deluxe Pinball Version 1.6 Patch

Added additional keyboard controls for the flippers.

Left Flipper -- Left Shift, Left CTRL, Left Arrow, Caps Lock, S

Right Flipper -- Right Shift, Right CTRL, Right Arrow, L

Note: There is a bug if using both shift keys to catch (or "hold") the ball that the flippers can have a delay to release, we recommend using any combination of keys other than BOTH shift keys. This is a bug in the Unity game engine, we are working to see if a solution can be found for this.

Added additional controller options specifically for the Xbox controller.

Also fixed a small "bump" located next to the right main flipper on both Tomb Keeper Mansion and Outergalactic Aliens, the ball should roll through this area a lot smoother.

Adjusted the back right portal on Outergalactic Aliens, moved the portal forward so the ball looked more natural entering this region.

If you do have any concerns or find any issues with our title please don't hesitate to post in our discussion page. Thank you for your continued support and patience.