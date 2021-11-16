Dungeon 2, The Primal Lands, is now available!

Version 1.2, aka the Primal Lands, is a major expansion to Soda Dungeon 2!

You may access this area as long as you are in Dimension 2 or higher by speaking with the new character outside of the Wizard's Hut.

5 new areas with new enemies, bosses, and attacks: The Tar Swamp, River, Veldt, Mountain, and Jungle.

New story content and quests.

50 new items, including MYTHICS!

7 new minable ores and related plating effects.

New stats to tinker with: Essence Multiplier, Withering (reduces enemy stats), +Battle credits per boss defeated, and Enemy stat boost (stronger enemies drop more gold)

New statuses: MP Drain, Frozen, and Delirium (chance to attack friendly characters)

Fixed an issue where the Drinkin' Buddies bundle wouldn't give characters back after entering a new dimension

This update has been in development for quite some time, so we hope the wait was worth it. Thank you to all of the Discord beta testers that helped to work the bugs out of the final build! For those interested in the nitty gritty details, here's a full list of patch notes for this update: