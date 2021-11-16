Starter Lights

Dear Shopkeepers,

Rejoice for there is another update with new content and news moving forward. Over the last month we have been making good progress on the console development side of things for Winkeltje by steadily resolving issues that stand in the way of a release. For you, the player, progress on this front does not immediately translate to the game getting better or receiving content but it will mean the game will reach a larger audience when the game is finally released. Meanwhile, you would probably like to see some new things added to the game so we hope you will enjoy the following modest additions and fixes.

New Early-Game Lights



With the introduction of lights to the game we noticed that early game shops are quite dark and sombre. To brighten up the day of new shopkeepers you can now unlock a couple of new lights at shop level 5 and 10 which will bridge the gap to when you can unlock additional light options.

A Glimpse Ahead

While this patch looks rather small on the surface, it contains a major changes in the background. This update contains a lot of maintenance that we had been putting off (generally known as Technical Debt) that needed to be addressed to improve stability and maintainability in the future.

In addition that that, we're working hard on the console ports. Unfortunately we ran into technical issues that came up which required significant changes in the codebase. Fortunately these changes are now finished and we are currently full steam ahead to get the ports done.

Finally, we are also working on new content! Most of it will not be out for a while, but rest assured it's something a lot of people have asked for for a long time.

New

Art - Added 4 new early game light options unlocked at shop level 5 and 10.

Changes

Language - Updated all translations.

UI - Major GUI code and project file refactor across hundreds of files for better GUI code management moving forward.

IO - Refactored all file IO to be asynchronous.

Fixes