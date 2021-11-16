Updates such as the addition of tutorial scenarios

-Added tutorial scenario.

Sorry, the Chinese translation of the tutorial scenario is not yet ready.

-The range of doors that can be opened has been changed.

Old standard: Doors open when the stopping position error is within a certain distance depending on the difficulty level.

New standard: Doors open if the train is within the platform (but within ±3m and within the platform for the hard difficulty level).

In the new standard, the margin of error varies from station to station. When the remaining distance indicator is yellow or green, the door can be opened.

-The driver's voice for the "Kaisou"(it means out of service) has been added.

Original Text:

チュートリアルシナリオの追加などのアップデート

・チュートリアルシナリオを追加しました。

すみません、チュートリアルシナリオの中国語への翻訳はまだできておりません。

・開扉可能（ドアが開く）範囲を変更しました。

旧基準：難易度に応じて停止位置誤差が一定距離以内の時開扉

新基準：編成がホーム内にあれば開扉（ただし難易度ハードは±3m以内かつホーム内）

新基準では駅によって誤差の許容範囲が変わります。

残り距離表示が黄色か緑の時は開扉可能な位置です。

・「回送」の運転士喚呼音声を追加しました。