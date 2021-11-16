Omega Corporation's 2nd room - The Office - is released!

🚀 100 000 players! 🚀

Over the weekend, we passed the number 100 000 players! That's beyond awesome, and what better way to celebrate than by releasing a new room for you all to play! 😊

New Official Room: The Office

It's time for the 2nd room in the Ω Corporation pack: The Office!* You're trapped in the office of an employee of secretive Ω Corporation, he had to be very very careful when he left you clues how to escape and get to the next room.

Right now, it's launching only in English. More languages for the whole Omega Corporation pack are coming next week.

Changelog v1.0.18958r

Features:

Omega Corporation room #2 released!

RoomEditor: Dial, turnable - edit multiple.

RoomEditor: searching improvement, consider tags.

Fixes:

Fixed hint tint colors.

Rigidbody child object now animates directly, bypassing issues with physics. (Unity issue)

Room editor: removed normal map from medieval material, changed the size of medieval walls - Walls and props.

RoomEditor: deleting multiple objects fix.

Better logging for networking.

Join lobby if localPlayer disconnected

Download workshop item on play.

Not simulating physics until all players join.

Better syncing off rigidbodies that are important.

Removing scale in sending rigidbody data.

Networking now syncs buttons directly, without going through physics sync.