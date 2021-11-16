Intermediate Update

Hello and welcome to this small update of Orbi Universo, which brings a lot of small amelioration to the current eras, major design fixes on Nomads and also a lot of Quality of Life improvements.

The most important change is the Nomads rework. A lot of balancing was made, including access to Late Antiquity and Feudal Age eras.

With now a proper smooth transition to a sedentary civilization. Once the time is right, just buy the Settlement node. Land, Tributaries and Authority will be converted.

Military Techs were reworked, and it's now a calculated value, not a flow one. It was also balanced with a rational approach.

A small node package concerning Women's rights (Vote Rights, Emancipation laws, Requisition for Workforce etc..) was included.

WASD/ZQSD support, Zoom rework, and other features were added and bugs were fixed, including an update of the Unity Engine version.

5 new challenges (Athens, Ottomans, Viking Age, Swedish Empire and Meiji Jidai) were added as well as many new achievements for regular games.

A Dark mode is currently under design and will probably be released in January alongside the Atomic update.

To be noted, the game price will be slightly increased from $14.99 to $19.99 in February 2022 (for reference to our other main currencies, price will go up as €16.99 and ¥1999 ).

This reflects the addition of huge chunks of content and features over the past 2 years, and our choice to not make DLC to prioritize a complete game.

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback that contributed to improve our ambitious project.

That's all for this time, see you in January 2022 for the 2 years anniversary of Orbi Universo with the big 2.0 patch containing the Atomic Era.