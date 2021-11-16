 Skip to content

Lovely Planet Remix update for 16 November 2021

Hotfix 28.2

Hotfix 28.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server still disconnects. While I work to figure out WHY this keeps happening only for a select few players, I've added a feature for the time being that allows the client to cycle between multiple different services located in different regions around the world every time the connection drops.

This way, if there's a score that is missed, the cache will store it and after hopefully reconnecting to a new service the score and replay will be uploaded successfully.

If you're one of the players who's experiencing this horrible malfunction, my most sincerest apologies. Trying my best to get to the bottom of this issue. Hope this fix helps to save your records at the very least.

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Lovely Planet Remix WIN Depot 1604781
  • Loading history…
Lovely Planet Remix OSX Depot Depot 1604782
  • Loading history…
