Dear Controllers,

Update 0.9.0 is now live. We have made changes to every part of the game, so let's dive into it!

Patch notes:

New item! Energy Gun can now be found and used to charge up the robot.



New interactable objects have been introduced for the player. (Node chips, door controls, posters, etc.)

New item! The Tablet is now the way you program the robot. It now also contains in-game UI elements even when outside of program view.



New repair mini game.



The game now has story delivery through voice-over dialogues, intros, and pickable clues on some missions.

All existing levels were updated with new elements, mechanics, interactions, and even new rooms.

Warehouse and Research lab have been removed.

It is now possible to set custom controls in the Settings.

Settings are now accessible from Levels directly.

Mission screen now has a list of missions that tracks progression.

Visual and Sound effects were added to many in-game interactions and in program mode as well.

Balance has been adjusted behind the scenes so that fire is more damaging and the battery charge is less punishing.

Loading screens have been visually improved and now contain gameplay hints.

UI highlights, messages, hints, effects, and icons have been added to assist player interactions.

Steam achievements received a few updates and fixes.

Most critical known bugs have been fixed.