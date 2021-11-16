Countryballs Heroes is out!

Heroes,

The day has come! CountryBalls Heroes have arrived at your gate![/b] They claim to be the only ones entitled to own all the vodka supplies of the world! However, they are willing to give you a 20% launch discount that will last only for the first week after the attack! Make haste!

China gave up the fight and blocked the game there, but the rest of the world is willing to pick up their swords! Will you be able to face them all and protect your kingdom?

With your laugh and blood

Thank you for supporting CountryBalls Heroes, guys! You've helped us a lot and accompanied us through the ups and downs of the development process. Thank you for being patient when we had to postpone the game's launch due to Steam's delay in providing us with a review. Thanks to you, we didn't need to borrow any vodka from our CountryBalls to feel better - your good wishes made our days much brighter!

And another one!

There are no new maps yet, but we aim to add them before this week ends. Keep an eye on the next updates from us to stay on top of the latest news!

Let your friends know about the game, and have fun with the Remote Play multiplayer! You can find the instruction on how to play it here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083870/CountryBalls_Heroes/

May the vodka be with you!

CountryBalls Heroes team