Full Release Out Now! Livestreams! Game Update!

We've Left Early Access!

...But it's not all over! We still want to make this game better, and of course we will still respond to bug reports, we just hope that we do not need to! A big thankyou to all of you for helping us make this the best game possible, and for testing and reporting issues.

We're also planning a future update for our previous game, SimAirport, and we will be (likely) talking about it in one of the livestreams!

Livestreams

We're planning a few livestreams this week so you can get to talk to the developers and watch us play!

When

Wednesday 17th, Thursday 18th, & Saturday 20th

7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 11am PDT!

For all three dates, they should start at the same time. We will let you know if that changes - keep an eye on our twitter and discord!

Where?

YouTube, Twitch, and Steam

We have set the game assets to uncompressed. This will result in a much larger file size for the installation, but it should fix cases where Steam gets confused about what files were updated. It can also improve loading times in some cases.

Improvements

Neighbor casino income updates every hour instead of daily and includes both cash and card payments (similar to the cash distribution screen). We recommend letting time pass on each map to improve the accuracy of their income.

Security can now look out for criminals while doing restock tasks. They will alert other guards in the process but not chase them - in a future update when we do more testing we want to allow them to start chasing if they can.

Admin, such as research and pit boss staff, now sit at desks!

UI

Starter map preview is bigger in the new profile screen and a random one is selected by default.

Clone tool allows cloning an area even if some of the objects cannot be - they will be skipped. This does not work for certain wall object situations.

Clone tool toggle all button works like demolish the tool and ignores two level option.

Fix eye dropper prioritizing wallpaper over wall objects.

Hovering over a hotel room now highlights the full connected areas.

Allow buttons to be interactable while viewing overlays.

New icon for toggle zones.

New button for toggle measurements.

Stolen money is counted towards estimated expenses in distribution screen.

Fix error when closing bar UI window.

Fix zoom center on mouse not always setting on launch.

Fix error in construction helper visual.

Fix a number of UI elements sometimes responding to key presses unintentionally. One example is the keys becoming unresponsive when using the patrol editor.

Hide build dates in game.

Remove Hebrew from the game. We cannot support right-to-left languages.

German is fully translated.

Updated community translations.

Bugs

Guests only play in bingo halls they bought cards from.

No longer incorrectly count a bunch of sports bets as uncollected prizes.

Fix rare case where a sports betting customer gets stuck at a closed cashier window.

Fix poker table minimum players resetting.

Fix shows being cancelled when theatre stage is moved.

Fix queue sometimes going into the air, causing stuck guests.

Fix rare case where kitchen equipment no longer functions.

Autosave no longer happens with control S during first person mode - fixes getting stuck in that mode.

Mac Support

We are very sorry to have to announce this, but we have had to come to the difficult decision of no longer officially supporting the Mac version. It has been a challenge over the last year to get the game to run on as well as we intended across all versions.

The Mac versions of the game will still remain up so that they can still be downloaded and played, and we know from our own experience that it can work on both Intel and M1 versions, but with issues. It's also important to note that future updates of the game will still include "builds" (or playable versions) for Mac - we're not just going to drop it or completely remove it.

In other words: we are simply no longer advertising the Mac version, but we will still keep updating it with improvements from the Windows version and allowing people to play it.

As a side note, we also do not officially support Linux, however, it apparently works well with Proton.