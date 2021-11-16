Combat Mission Cold War Out Now!

Take command of either US or Soviet tactical formations, centering on the Company Team or Battalion Task Force between 1979 to 1982.

YouTube

Combat Mission Cold War is set in the tipping-point years of a conflict that gripped the world for 45 years. Between 1979-1982, both the NATO and Soviet Warsaw Pact militaries began the shift away from industrialized warfare of the early 20th century and towards the modern digital battlefield of today.

Combat Mission Cold War simulates several “what if” conflict scenarios between US and Soviet forces centered on the strategic Fulda Gap and environs in West Germany.

15 standalone scenarios set in the US V and VII Corp sectors of West Germany and 3 full length campaigns:

-The NTC Campaign: Puts you in command of a US Army Company Team as it begins its rotation and trial by simulated fire against the premier Soviet style formation in the world.

-The US West German Campaign: Set in the southern Fulda Strategic Corridor between Fulda and Hanau (there are two versions of the US Campaign, 1982 and 1979 to allow players the opportunity to see and compare the differences in equipment between the two periods).

-The Soviet Campaign: Set north and east of Fulda, the Soviet Campaign follows the “Ride of the 120th Motor Rifle Regt” on the opening 48 hours of a fictional “what if” West German invasion.

Battlefront and Slitherine join forces to deliver the world’s most accurate cold war simulator to Steam and the Matrix Games store