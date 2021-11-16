How to compare your 3DMark Storage Benchmark scores

We launched our new 3DMark Storage Benchmark last week. This DLC extends 3DMark with a dedicated test for measuring the gaming performance of SSDs, hybrid drives, and other storage devices.

Many of you have asked for help to understand and compare your Storage Benchmark scores.

As with our other benchmarks, our goal is to show you how your score compares in the app. Right now, these comparisons are disabled in the app, and you will see a message saying “No data available” on the result screen. This is normal for a new test.

The good news is that we have thousands of Storage Benchmark results already, and based on current trends, we expect to start offering performance data for popular models very soon.

In the meantime, we wanted to share some of the early insights. For example, here are the most popular devices with 1 TB of capacity from all results submitted so far.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Device [/th]

[th]Median score[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe 1 TB [/td]

[td]3426[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB[/td]

[td]2817[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Samsung SSD 980 1 TB[/td]

[td]2434[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sabrent Rocket 4.0 1 TB[/td]

[td]2315[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 1 TB[/td]

[td]2189[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Samsung SSD 970 PRO 1 TB[/td]

[td]2096[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Corsair Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600[/td]

[td]2062[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]WD_BLACK SN750 NVMe 1 TB[/td]

[td]2056[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]WD Blue SN550 NVMe 1 TB[/td]

[td]1992[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Samsung SSD 970 EVO 1 TB[/td]

[td]1908[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Upcoming improvements

As the database of results grows, we will build and roll out services to help you compare your Storage Benchmark results. We also plan to update and improve the benchmark based on your feedback.

On our website, you will soon be able to search for and compare 3DMark Storage Benchmark results. There will also be a list of the top devices that you can sort by performance and popularity. Comparing your device with other models is a great way to see if it’s time for an upgrade.

In the 3DMark app, we will add bandwidth and average access time sub-scores for each part of the test.

With some devices, performance depends on the version of the firmware. To help you make fair comparisons, we will be adding firmware details to the result screen.

These changes will come in a future release. Today’s update focuses on fixing a few priority issues.

What’s new in 3DMark 2.21.7312

Fixed the GPU and CPU filters on the Benchmarks screen.

To improve the consistency of results, the Storage Benchmark now prevents the system from going into user inactive mode while the test is running. Results will improve on some systems.

Improved state logic for the Storage Benchmark buy button.

Improved state logic for the Storage Benchmark uninstall button.

Fixed the rare “Error 21” issue that could cause the Storage Benchmark to crash.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1322770/3DMark_Storage_Benchmark/