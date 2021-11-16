Highlands of Avalon DLC is out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Explorers,

The Highlands of Avalon DLC is available now!

The DLC features a brand new island type (the Highlands) with new tile types, items, locations, enemies, recruitable characters and more. Once the DLC is activated it will expand possibilities across the entire game, both in Campaign Mode and Director Mode.

Watch the launch trailer to get a feeling of what to expect:

Full feature list:

New island type: Highlands , with a completely new set of tiles, a new game mechanic related to traversing hills and valleys, a new tribe called the Picts and a new artwork for shrines

, with a completely new set of tiles, a new game mechanic related to traversing hills and valleys, a new tribe called the Picts and a new artwork for shrines 8 new Recruitable characters : Grail Knight, Precious Clydesdale (horse), Kobolds (3 variants: Bard, Scoundrel, Shaman), Picts islanders (3 variants: Spiritual Druid, Pictish Outrider, Tattooed Warrior)

: Grail Knight, Precious Clydesdale (horse), Kobolds (3 variants: Bard, Scoundrel, Shaman), Picts islanders (3 variants: Spiritual Druid, Pictish Outrider, Tattooed Warrior) 4 new Enemies : Stone Golem, Kobolds, Lake Serpent, Black Wolves

: Stone Golem, Kobolds, Lake Serpent, Black Wolves 6 new Locations : Giant Horn, Wishing Well, Pointing Statue, Wild Kobolds, Lake Serpent, Precious Clydesdale Herd

: Giant Horn, Wishing Well, Pointing Statue, Wild Kobolds, Lake Serpent, Precious Clydesdale Herd 7 new pieces of Equipment : Pictish Spear, Pictish Crossbow, Bag Pipes, Legendary Blade, Magnifying Glass, Cuirass, Armoured Boots

: Pictish Spear, Pictish Crossbow, Bag Pipes, Legendary Blade, Magnifying Glass, Cuirass, Armoured Boots 5 new Items : Fairy Stones, Kobold Ear Wax, Stone Fragment, Bird call, Sea Monster scale

: Fairy Stones, Kobold Ear Wax, Stone Fragment, Bird call, Sea Monster scale 4 new Levels to unlock at the Royal Avalon Society Explorer Club in Paris, giving access to 1 Recruitable character and 3 pieces of Equipment

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690330/Curious_Expedition_2__Highlands_of_Avalon/

To celebrate the launch of the DLC we have a special Avalon-themed hat as a reward for this week's Club Competition: the Silent Knight.

The Highlands of Avalon DLC is available on Steam only for now, but it will come to Switch early next year, together with the release of the main game on Xbox and Playstation.

The soundtrack for the game is also on its way!

Let us know what you think about the DLC in the comments or on any of our other channels.

Adventure awaits!