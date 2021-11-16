Tutorials update

Greetings to you, Grand Masters and leaders of Secret Societies! In this short article, our team would like to tell you the news about our game. Some time ago we developed a major update of the tutorial mode. Such a comprehensive and complex game as Secret Government can be quite difficult for a player in terms of the game mechanics, although lots of players enjoy the process of getting to know the game. However, we’ve walked the extra mile to make the tutorial mode easy and accessible.

After we developed the new update, we decided to test it not only within our team but also to attract a small group of players for a beta test. When we did the test, we realized what kind of problems the players face during the tutorial. First of all, it turned out to be too long, so that the players could get too far away from the actual game. Creating and developing your secret society in the game is much more fun than going through long-term tutorials. Taking into account this important detail, we decided to finalize the tutorial.

The team is currently working on the next update. First of all, we revised the duration of the tutorial mode for some chapters and made it shorter. The player now has the opportunity to start a tutorial at any time during the game. It allows you to study particular game mechanics almost without breaking away from the gameplay. We hope that these updates will help new players get into the game better, as well as allow more experienced players to refresh their memory on certain game mechanics.

Now we are also working on various bug fixes and interface improvements.

We are always glad to hear your comments and ideas that you can bring to us on social networks or our discord. See you again in the world of conspiracy theories!