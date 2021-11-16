Update v7.13

New mini-map

Add mini-map UI in the upper right corner of the main interface

The mini-map shows the character's position and orientation information

The mini-map shows the detailed terrain of the room you have entered

The mini map shows the location information of objects in the scene

Click on the mini-map to open the large map interface

Large map display legend

New relic scene mechanism relic guards

Add elite monster relic guards

Added exclusive probability of dropping gem materials from relic guards

Repair the bug that cannot cause damage

Repair the problem that the highest layer is not saved in the city after jumping layers

Repair the problem that the abnormal state does not take effect correctly

Repair the problem that freezing time exceeds invincibility due to resistance penetration applied to refrigerator

Repair the problem of wrong display of defense bonus of solemn watch.

Repair the bug of infinite bullets after switching weapons of musket.

Repair the bug that the frost ejection cannot take effect correctly.

Repair the problem that the backpack can be opened when equipping runes and gems.

Modify and optimize the camera blocking in the wetland lord room

Modify the artifact weapon frame to add 1 second CD to prevent lagging

Modify the removal of the kingdom musketeer dizzy skill

Modify the monster rotating fireball / poison ball / electric ball / flying blade is no longer knocked back

Modify a key to put in no longer automatically into the cultivated equipment and artifacts

Modify to expand the Y-axis range of Crimson Portal

Modify to increase the size of sealed object models