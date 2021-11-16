Update v7.13

New mini-map
Add mini-map UI in the upper right corner of the main interface
The mini-map shows the character's position and orientation information
The mini-map shows the detailed terrain of the room you have entered
The mini map shows the location information of objects in the scene
Click on the mini-map to open the large map interface
Large map display legend
New relic scene mechanism relic guards
Add elite monster relic guards
Added exclusive probability of dropping gem materials from relic guards
Repair the bug that cannot cause damage
Repair the problem that the highest layer is not saved in the city after jumping layers
Repair the problem that the abnormal state does not take effect correctly
Repair the problem that freezing time exceeds invincibility due to resistance penetration applied to refrigerator
Repair the problem of wrong display of defense bonus of solemn watch.
Repair the bug of infinite bullets after switching weapons of musket.
Repair the bug that the frost ejection cannot take effect correctly.
Repair the problem that the backpack can be opened when equipping runes and gems.
Modify and optimize the camera blocking in the wetland lord room
Modify the artifact weapon frame to add 1 second CD to prevent lagging
Modify the removal of the kingdom musketeer dizzy skill
Modify the monster rotating fireball / poison ball / electric ball / flying blade is no longer knocked back
Modify a key to put in no longer automatically into the cultivated equipment and artifacts
Modify to expand the Y-axis range of Crimson Portal
Modify to increase the size of sealed object models
