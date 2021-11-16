 Skip to content

QUICKDRAW update for 16 November 2021

QUICKDRAW Now Available (11/16/2021)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QUICKDRAW is now available for purchase on Steam!

We will continue to deliver free content updates to QUICKDRAW (at no extra charge!) throughout the entirety of 2022.

One of these features will be online play. It's disabled by default since it is still in testing. But if you want to try out online play while it is still being worked on, you can. You just need to switch to a custom branch in the Steam client.

To do this, right-click on QUICKDRAW from the library page and select "Properties". Then, select "BETAS" from the available tabs and in the dropdown menu that appears, select "onlinetest"

From everyone at Fantasma Collective, we hope you enjoy playing!

To stay updated, make sure to follow us on social media:

Instagram: @FantasmaCollective

Twitter: @FantasmaColl

Website: https://www.fantasmacollective.com/

