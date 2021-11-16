Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7720890 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thanks for joining us here to see what’s new in Operation: Warlord, the latest major update for Insurgency: Sandstorm! Please note: while these are being written and published in time for the PC release of this update, all of this content (along with some additional fixes) will arrive on consoles as well. We will share more about that when we have more information available.

Without further ado, read on for what’s new and what’s changed with Operation: Warlord!

-NWI

New Map: Gap

Two worlds collide in Gap. A luxurious hotel and the neighbouring slums are a close-quarters battleground offering intense gameplay where any step could be your last. Tight alleyways, exposed rooftops, opulent hallways, and a gold-plated lobby are only a few of the spaces where confrontation will take place.

Gap was created with the new game mode Ambush in mind. In Gap, players will extract the VIP, winding through the tight alleyways and small interiors. Beyond Ambush, Gap supports the following game modes:

Co-op

Checkpoint Security

Checkpoint Insurgents

Outpost

Survival

Versus

Push Security

Push Insurgents

Frontline

Domination

Firefight

Ambush

New Game Mode: Ambush

We have added a new Versus Mode called Ambush, a single-elimination scenario that was originally introduced in Insurgency (2014). Escort the VIP to the objective as the extracting team (Security), or hunt down and eliminate them as the ambushing team (Insurgents). Check out the Ambush preview video!

This mode is available on the maps below:

Power Plant

Summit

Refinery

Ministry

Gap

Precinct

Hillside

Farmhouse

Citadel

Crossing

Tell

Hideout

A new option to enable or disable VIP selection was added to the Settings Menu under “Allow VIP”. If you do not wish to be selected as the VIP then remember to uncheck this box!

Your first successful extraction in this game mode will grant you both of the new unlockable cosmetic sets: Sporty and Big Spender. Details on these cosmetics can be found below.

New Weapons: P90 and Vector

Operation: Warlord brings two new SMGs to the game: the P90 for Insurgents (5 supply points) and the Vector for Security (6 supply points). Both weapons support Optic, Barrel, and other upgrades, and offer unique iron sights. These specialist weapons are exclusive to the Advisor Class, and offer new and lethal ways to approach combat.

P90

Vector

New Upgrade: Point Shooting Grip

The new Point Shooting Grip is here, adding precision, and changing how close quarters combat is fought out. This new attachment improves hip-firing at close range while including a laser-sight. The Point Shooting Grip is available to both factions on co-op modes only.

New Cosmetics: Unlockable

Operation: Warlord is all about Insurgents going into battle wearing their flashiest gear. They are confident, and they want the enemy to know it. Meanwhile, Security is made up of private contractors each sporting personalised equipment and looking to not be too conspicuous. They’re here to do their jobs.

The Sporty and Big Spender sets are unlocked for the player after their first successful extraction in the new game mode, Ambush.

Sporty - Gaudy and brash, this fighter chooses style over substance.

Sporty (Hairstyle)

Half Wrap Mask (Facewear slot)

Gaudy Sunglasses (Eyewear slot)

Sport Shirt Top (Torso slot)

Big Spender - Privately-contracted, this soldier equips personalized tactical gear.

Elastic Band Goggles (Facewear slot)

Overdesigned Tac Gloves (Hands slot)

Combat Hoodie with Hood Down (Torso slot)

New Cosmetics: Insurgent Hairstyles

Two new hairstyles have been added to the Insurgents faction:

Sporty

Sweptback

New Cosmetics: Gray Man, PMC, Chrome, and Two-Tone DLCs

New DLC cosmetics are now available for purchase, they are included in the Year 2 pass for those of you who have that either standalone or via the Gold Edition. These cosmetic items can be combined with the others in-game.

Buying these helps us to continue work on Insurgency: Sandstorm post-launch, and we greatly appreciate the support! Here is a breakdown of each cosmetic.

“Gray Man” Gear Set for Insurgents

Gray Man Mask (Facewear slot)

Gray Man Top (Torso slot) Gray Man Top Camo

Gray Man Bottom (Legs slot) Gray Man Bottom Camo

Gray Man Gloves (Hands slot)

“Chrome” Weapon Skin Set for Insurgents

Desert Eagle

TOZ-194

AKM

FAL

P90

MP5A2

“PMC” Gear Set for Security

PMC Headset (Headgear slot) PMC Headset Backwards PMC Headset Britain PMC Headset Canada PMC Headset Germany PMC Headset Turkey PMC Headset USA

PMC Glasses (Eyewear slot)

PMC Top (Torso slot)

PMC Bottom (Legs slot)

PMC Gloves (Hands slot)

PMC Boots (Feet slot)

PMC (Left Arm Tattoo slot)

“Two-Tone” Weapon Skin Set for Security

Vector

PF940

M870

VHS-2

M4A1

MP7

Additional Cosmetics: Peacemaker and Warlord DLCs

“Peacemaker” Gear Set for Security

Peacemaker Helmet (Headgear slot)

Peacemaker Top (Torso slot)

Peacemaker Gloves (Hands slot)

Peacemaker (Weapon skin)

“Warlord” Gear Set for Insurgents

Warlord Shemagh (Facewear slot)

Warlord Top (Torso slot)

Warlord Bottom (Legs slot)

Warlord Gloves (Hands slot)

Warlord (Weapon skin)

New Feature: In-Game Store

A new in-game store was added for players to find all available DLC from past and current operations in addition to limited time discounts.

Survival Mode Improvements

Survival Mode Improvements

Gameplay Improvements

Flashlight brightness levels have been adjusted for consistency for all primary and secondary weapons,

Direct hits from molotov cocktails will no longer cause instant death.

The Fragger class is now broken down into five classes: Assaulter, Advisor, Breacher, Gunner, and Marksman Fraggers.

Night Vision Goggles can now be worn and taken off using one hand. This allows players to keep their weapon on screen and have the ability to fire while toggling.

New 1P and 3P animations added for the toggling of NVGs.

The interact and reload actions are now mapped to the same “X” button when using a gamepad in the Modern controller layout.

Players will no longer sit in spectate mode while a server populates and will now be able to play while waiting for the server to populate.

Voiceover Improvements

Implemented new voiceover triggers for the following events: Explosive Drone detonates Bomber Drones finish their run Insurgents station does not hear entire request Security station does not hear entire request Support helicopter fires and misses target Support helicopter searches for targets Support helicopter confirms kills

Voiceover lines played in-game are now synced so all players hear the same line.

Static plays when a character is killed while speaking through the radio.

Different reloading voiceover lines play depending on whether the equipped weapon is magazine fed or not.

AI will now always respond back to 'intimidate' voice lines from any player within the vicinity and continue to respond when provoked.

Enemy AI that are blinded by flashbangs will now play a voiceover line.

Fixed an issue where characters would play the Wounded or Suppressed voice lines upon death.

User Experience Improvements

Added two new controller layout schemes called Classic and Modern in the Controls Menu.

Improved readability of teammate indicator icons: Increased the thickness and opacity of the friendly teammate indicator icon The icon now flashes when friendly teammates are nearby Teammate icons now appear around the edges of the screen similar to objective icons

The default colour of party members is now green and more visible by default, this can be adjusted in the Settings Menu if desired.

Updated the Appearance Selection Screen with a gradient and vertically centered the UI elements to be consistent with other screens.

Added audio and visual feedback when collecting ammo from supply crates, performing a full resupply, or scavenging for ammo from weapons on the ground.

Added the scavenge animation when resupplying ammo from a supply crate.

Improved melee attack responsiveness by increasing animation speed and decreasing delay between attacks.

Added icons for each section in the Appearance Screen.

The selected scenario in Local Play will persist after changing maps or lighting scenario.

The last focused position will now be kept when returning to the Main Menu when using controller or keyboard navigation.

Increased the contrast of UI elements in the Appearance Menu to improve readability.

The cursor will remain on the screen while scrolling through menus using a controller.

The “Reset to Default” button in the Settings Menu will no longer move the focus to the first item in the list instead it will remain at the same position.

Added audio feedback when hovering, clicking, and navigating through menus.

Improved the overall layout of the Appearance Screen.

Network service icons are now smaller and more subtle on the Main Menu.

Smoother new Click and Hover sounds used as audio feedback across all interface elements.

Scrollbars now use smooth animation when scrolling with the mouse wheel.

The invite friends pop-up will appear automatically after creating a party.

The weapon held by the character on the Main Menu now features its respective upgrades.

The weapon held by the character on the Main Menu is now the primary weapon equipped in the Loadout Menu.

Added a Fragger and Survivor class in the Loadout Menu so players can build loadout presets for Domination and Survival respectively.

Players who are banned from a community server will receive a message to inform them of the ban duration and reason.

The tactical map will now display faction-specific icons to indicate spawn locations.

Updated the Steam and NWI connection status icons in the Main Menu to be more subtle and reduce visual clutter.

The order of the maps are now displayed in alphabetical order in the Local Play Menu.

Added visual feedback when hovering over the center of the In-game Radial Menu.

Improved navigation between elements in the In-game Radial Menu.

Disabled the ‘setname’ command.

Loadout System Revamp

We have revamped the look and usability of the loadout system. Below are some of the main changes that have been made:

Weapon upgrades and attachments appear in slots surrounding the weapon preview similar to in Insurgency (2014).

The weapon model now occupies more space on screen and can be seen in greater detail.

Improved audio feedback in the Loadout screens.

Added a back button in the Appearance and Loadout screens to reduce mouse travel time when customising characters.

Weapons now point to the left by default.

1.5x optics now appear between the 1x and 2x optics in the Optics list.

The In-game Menu, Class Selection and Customisation, and Loadout Menu layouts have been adjusted to better fit ultrawide monitors.

Attachments will now be previewed on weapons when hovering over their name in the list.

Added an arrow to preview changes on the weight bar to improve visual feedback.

The equipped weapon skin will now be saved until the player decides to remove it.

Enemy AI Improvements

The snap shooting fixes have made gameplay against enemy AI less challenging, to balance this we have increased the reaction speed and accuracy of enemy AI.

Enemies are more coordinated and can use smoke as cover to advance through the level in order to capture objectives more effectively.

Improved enemy navigation towards objective areas.

Enemies now take a longer time to react and fire upon players who are hidden in the shadows.

Reduced occurrences of hip-firing from long ranges.

Enemies will react to live C4 by retreating.

Enemies will not immediately retreat off a lost objective when engaged in combat.

Gunner enemies will search for more effective cover locations to set up.

Scavenged magazines dropped by enemies are now always full.

General improvements to the pathfinding behaviour.

Mod Improvements

These changes are also detailed in the Server Admin Guide.

Mod Editor is updated with the 1.11 Operation: Warlord content.

A new Ambush Mode Setup guide will be coming soon on mod.io.

Added navigation buttons to allow users to easily scroll through pictures in the Mods Detailed view.

For community server admins, the Hardcore Checkpoint respawn weapon config can be modified in Game.ini through the RespawnLoadoutsDataAssetPath setting.

Server admins may now use friendly AI without being forced into the solo mode ruleset.

Sharing a mod will no longer initiate the mod being downloaded.

Added new Mutator Events OnRoundReset OnGameOver OnSwapSides OnCaptureObjectiveChangeOwnership OnCaptureObjectiveStartCapture OnCaptureObjectiveProgressReset OnCaptureObjectiveProgressTick OnObjectiveDestroyed OnObjectiveBeginRig OnObjectiveRigged



Level Design Improvements

Bab

Fixed a wall that was incorrectly blocking bullets.

Citadel

Fixed an exploit on Citadel Push on Objective A giving the Security team an unfair advantage.

Fixed an issue where two blocks on the ground would block players from advancing as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on an overhang while walking up the stairs.

Fixed an issue where players were able to climb rocks to reach an exploitable area.

Fixed an issue where certain textures were displaying incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where it was possible for players to crawl underneath a portion of the level.

Crossing

Fixed an exploit on the Checkpoint Insurgents layout where players were able to enter and hide in a minivan.

Fixed an exploit where players could partially hide inside rocks.



Farmhouse

Fixed an exploit on Farmhouse Push on Objective A where a player could stop the objective from being captured.

Hideout

Fixed an issue where a cabinet would disappear and reappear as the player moves around it.

Fixed an issue where players could access an area outside the playable boundaries.

Ministry

Fixed an issue where players were blocked by unbreakable glass.

Outskirts

Fixed an issue where players were able to access an exploitable area on a rooftop.

Precinct

Fixed an exploit location where players were unintentionally able to hide in certain areas.

Fixed an issue where a wall did not connect all the way to a column revealing an empty area.

Range

Fixed a visual issue with the lockers (z-fighting).

Fixed an issue where a piece of sheet metal was clipping through a sandbag.

Refinery

Fixed an issue where an oil derrick was unintentionally blocking bullets.

Tell

Fixed an issue where enemy AI would get stuck after successfully capturing Objective E.

Fixed an issue where the AI would occasionally get stuck upon spawn.

Fixed an issue where an invisible collision obstructed player movement.

Fixed an exploitable area that allowed players to spawn camp the Security team and block the capture of Objective C on Push Insurgents.

Fixed multiple locations where enemy AI would get stuck on the map.

Tideway

Fixed multiple exploit locations where players were able to hide inside a rock.

Fixed and blocked the path to an exploitable area to a rooftop.

Resolved Issues

Fixed a crash when joining a disbanded party.

Fixed an issue where a party invite during a match could cause invitees to return to the Main Menu after accepting the party invite.

Fixed an issue where frame rates would drop when swapping or scavenging weapons.

Fixed an issue where certain weapons from Survival crates could not be properly reloaded.

Fixed an issue where the Ammo display HUD element would show a Drum Magazine instead of a Smoke Grenade when performing an ammo check while using the AK-74 equipped with the smoke launcher active.

Fixed an issue where the 2x and 1x optics would automatically toggle when sprinting in hardcore checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where the “Enter Replay ID” button in the Stats Menu could not always be selected when using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where the text would overflow inside a drop down menu in the Stats section that affected the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese languages.

Fixed an issue where part of the UI did not display the correct team colour.

Fixed an issue where dead players would gain objective points after an objective capture in Survival mode.

Fixed an animation issue that could occur when picking up thrown mines by disabling the ability to throw mines. Mines can now only be planted.

Fixed an issue where there was a chance that Checkpoint could unintentionally end in a Draw.

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Breathing audio would not stop when entering a vehicle.

Fixed a localisation issue in the Network Widget where the text was only partially translated.

Fixed an issue where an accessory was not highlighted when exiting its selection screen in the Loadout Menu using a gamepad.

Fixed an issue where certain head and facial hair combinations would be misaligned Rob and Imperial Soran and Imperial Soran and Garibaldi

Fixed an issue where the opacity of the Objective Status Indicator would not appear consistent every time.

Fixed an issue where the Universal Digital weapon skin would not apply on the extended magazine on the MK 17 Mod 0.

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to shoot within restricted areas.

Fixed an issue where the C4 would remain suspended in the air even after the glass panels are shattered.

Fixed text overrun in the Credits Screen in the Turkish language.

Fixed an issue where Replays of maps played in the Night scenario would be replayed with the Day scenario lighting.

Fixed an issue where a random item would be displayed and highlighted when nothing was selected in the Inventory Menu.

Fixed an issue where water bodies would block bullets and not damage the player’s body parts that were submerged.

Fixed an issue where the fire support global and specific cooldown bars were not appearing on the HUD and radial menu.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia highlights are shown in the Settings Menu even when the user does not have an Nvidia GPU.

Fixed an issue where the QTS-11 weapon description found in the Loadout Menu did not have the correct keybinds hooked up.

Fixed an issue where the cosmetics on the character would not update when hovering over the appearance presets until a class was selected.

Fixed an issue where the Desert Hex weapon skin did not apply onto the compensator, flash hider, flashlight and laser attachments on the M45.

Fixed an issue where the Resupply Cooldown UI element does not always appear after the player had walked away from the resupply crate.

Fixed an infinite reload animation issue when spectating a player that was using a shotgun or MR 73.

Fixed an issue where classes that were completely occupied did not appear grey to indicate that all slots have been taken.

Fixed an issue where the order of the explosive slots in-game did not match the Loadout Menu.

Fixed an issue where the autocannon strafe fire support coordinates and orientation were not taken at the time of the callout.

Fixed an issue where the version number text could block players from clicking on elements covered by it.

Fixed the idle animation for the Desert Eagle.

Fixed an issue where players were able to prone in the water.

Fixed an issue where a comma would appear before the spectators list when viewing the scoreboard in Replays.

Fixed an issue where the fingers would appear broken during the ready animation when the player has the AKM or AK-74 equipped with any grip and drum magazine.

Fixed an issue where players could shoot a shotgun without using any ammunition.

Fixed an issue where the locked Achievements Icons were displaying the unlocked icon and vice versa in the Stats Menu.

Fixed an issue where the “Movement” and “Changing Loadout” lessons windows did not close after completion.

Fixed a display issue with the MR 73 in the Loadout Menu that occurred after removing the primary weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Supply Points indicator appeared at the bottom center of the Loadout Screen.

Fixed a visual issue that would cause the screen to flicker when swapping between the Loadouts and Inventory screens in the Customisation Menu.

Fixed an issue where the game type would default to the first option (Versus) when swapping between the factions in the Customise Menu

Known Issues

There is a chance that two VIPs can spawn at the start of an Ambush round.

There is a chance that the VIP can spawn without the correct cosmetics.

When playing your first round of Ambush (After freshly launching the game) there may be a considerable hitch when the VIP player spawns in.

There is an issue where the graphical differences are minimal when changing between Very High and Low Video Quality presets in the Settings Menu.

There is an issue that the weapon preview in the Loadout Menu can disappear after selecting the weapon multiple times.

There is an issue where the character does not appear to be holding a primary or secondary weapon in the Customisation Menu.

There is an issue where the Point Shooting Grip text is not localised.

There is an issue where the new Sport Shirt Top is incorrectly named as Short Shirt Top in the new Sporty cosmetic set.

There is a chance the game will crash upon entering the Main Menu.

There is an issue where Night Vision Goggles remain stuck in the player’s hand if they were killed while toggling.

The ban message notification when attempting to rejoin a server that a player is banned from may have improper localisations and lack of units of time.

There is an animation issue that causes fingers to clip into the MR 73 when performing an Ammo Check with the bipod attachment equipped.

There is an issue where the magazines dropped from a Speed Reload may float in the air when equipping a weapon with the Peacemaker weapon skin.

There is a visual issue that can occur when the player dies while equipped with the Gray Man Mask.

There are clipping issues with the Sporty and Sweptback hairstyles and Insurgent facewear.

Thanks for taking the time to read all this over. We’re looking forward to seeing what you think about Operation: Warlord!

Join us for a launch day stream on Twitch at 2pm Mountain, and find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Discord to chat.