It's Idle Wizards' 5th Anniversary!
For a month, starting today, everyone logging in will receive some bonus stuff and buffs.
The update also includes some new stuff, such as:
New Memetic feature: Mana Sources.
You can now assign a Specialization to a Mana Source, allowing it to contribute a bonus to a certain stat rather than Mana, and single Specialization that boost Mana Profit specifically.
- Void Memetic buffs to both power and XP mememories.
- 308 new upgrades
- 3 new triumphs
And some other bug fixes and balance fixes.
Come join us for celebration!
