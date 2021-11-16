Share · View all patches · Build 7720646 · Last edited 16 November 2021 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

It's Idle Wizards' 5th Anniversary!



For a month, starting today, everyone logging in will receive some bonus stuff and buffs.

The update also includes some new stuff, such as:

New Memetic feature: Mana Sources.

You can now assign a Specialization to a Mana Source, allowing it to contribute a bonus to a certain stat rather than Mana, and single Specialization that boost Mana Profit specifically.

Void Memetic buffs to both power and XP mememories.

308 new upgrades

3 new triumphs

And some other bug fixes and balance fixes.

Come join us for celebration!