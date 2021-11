Hi curators,

Just wanted to let you know that I published an update for the prologue. From my own test, it's a 1GB update. If you haven't downloaded the game yet then that's ok. But if you have, it might be worth checking the file integrity before launching the game.

I have also tested the updated game and found no problems with existing saves or gallery or glossary pages. If you do encounter any problems, please let me know (tales_of_raetrethra@outlook.com).

Thanks,

AJLKS