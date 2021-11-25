 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Diesel Railcar Simulator update for 25 November 2021

Class 40 locomotive now released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7720332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds the Class 40 locomotive to the default North Landen timetable where it replaces the Class 37, and to the default timetable of Mountain Pass where it replaces the 37 in half of the express services.

The 3D-model of the locomotive has been kindly provided by Digital Traction

A number of other issues and crashes are also addressed:

Pathfinding and timetables
  • Fixed several pathfinding and rescue scenario starting issues
  • Fixed pathfinding through three-way turnouts
  • Fixed crash when removing an order from the timetable editor map while its properties are open in the side panel
  • Added per-order pathfinding options to the timetable editor (if you're a timetable creator you can use these to solve possible "path not found" problems for your services)
Trains
  • Fixed Class 37 horn sound positioning
  • Fixed Class 37 train brake being mouse-interactable through the air brake needle
  • Slightly improved Class 37 performance
  • Added optional names for pistons and reservoirs so that their pressure can be read unambiguously through two new variables: get("pistonpressure(name)") and get("reservoirpressure(name)")
Graphics
  • Improved the LOD generation algorithm
  • Fixed transparency issue for models loaded from files
  • Fixed fences across tracks in some routes (some still remain e.g. at Rickeridge in the Westfords route - to be fixed soon)

Facebook page

Youtube channel

Discord server

Changed files in this update

Diesel Railcar Simulator Content Depot 750171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.