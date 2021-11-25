Class 40 locomotive now released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7720332 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 05:26:05 UTC by Wendy

This update adds the Class 40 locomotive to the default North Landen timetable where it replaces the Class 37, and to the default timetable of Mountain Pass where it replaces the 37 in half of the express services.

The 3D-model of the locomotive has been kindly provided by Digital Traction

YouTube

A number of other issues and crashes are also addressed:

Pathfinding and timetables

Fixed several pathfinding and rescue scenario starting issues

Fixed pathfinding through three-way turnouts

Fixed crash when removing an order from the timetable editor map while its properties are open in the side panel

Added per-order pathfinding options to the timetable editor (if you're a timetable creator you can use these to solve possible "path not found" problems for your services)

Trains

Fixed Class 37 horn sound positioning

Fixed Class 37 train brake being mouse-interactable through the air brake needle

Slightly improved Class 37 performance

Added optional names for pistons and reservoirs so that their pressure can be read unambiguously through two new variables: get("pistonpressure(name)") and get("reservoirpressure(name)")

Graphics

Improved the LOD generation algorithm

Fixed transparency issue for models loaded from files

Fixed fences across tracks in some routes (some still remain e.g. at Rickeridge in the Westfords route - to be fixed soon)

Facebook page

Youtube channel

Discord server