¡Hola a todos!

We've got new language patch in the town, Language number 4!

its Spanish "Español"











Thank you for the Spanish language provider,

to be known as "DaRealMiku" for providing us the language.

You are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Notify me about it.