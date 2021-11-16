Pax Nova Update And Tech Supremacy DLC RELEASE!

Hello everyone!

Today we bring you a fresh new update, as well as an exciting new announcement: The Tech Supremacy DLC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796420/Pax_Nova__Tech_Supremacy_DLC/

We've been hard at work the past few months and we're finally able to show you the results in the form of Pax Nova's brand new DLC, as well as the update we've been working on alongside it for both the base game and Beyond the Rift DLC which comes with plenty of bug fixes, balancing changes, AI improvements and more.

Changelog

Several AI improvements:

Improved AI's tactical approach to combat: they now focus more on units they have a tactical advantage over (terrain, unit types, etc) and try to use the terrain to their advantage more

AI values trust more than before when evaluating some proposal items so they don't give too many resources, funds or influence to factions that they feel might attack them later

AI now prioritizes space deposits more than before when at peace

AI tries to save/accumulate more resources and invest more on new units when it feels its faction is on the verge of war

AI now uses Edicts more frequently and efficiently

Lore related history now affects how the AI behaves more significantly when the lore impacting diplomacy option is toggled on

AI now tries to strike diplomatic deals with factions that share common enemies more frequently if at war, specially if the war isn't going their way

Rebalanced some AI behavior variables for some factions to further fit their traits and leader personality more accurately

Some changes under the hood have been made to accommodate some diplomacy changes for an upcoming update

Other changes:

Choosing an event option that causes the player to lose funds now allows the player to go into negative territory if he doesn't have enough funds

The Efficient Building Materials edict now costs 400Cr and lasts for 100 turns

Edicts that cost X amount of funds or influence now can't be enacted if the player doesn't control any cities

Mass Conscription edict now costs 12 Influence and is active for 50 turns

Tentatively fixed end turn button occasionally not working, forcing the player to select another unit before the turn can be ended

Fixed Extremist group event option not yielding pragmatism and advancing the path of bliss instead

Fixed '-' character being rendered in the path menu subtitle under certain circumstances

Fixed arbitrary quantities showing in the text for the credit, influence and Aether options

Fixed currently researching technology being skipped if the player receives a technology from another factions and only skips it if the traded technology is the technology that's being researched

Fixed ship units launching and retaining the effects of the weather effects on the planet they came from

Fixed Mass Conscription edict not deducting the right amount of influence per turn

Fixed Frozen status decreasing 1 Health per turn instead of 10 Health per turn

Fixed Essence Shard found event displaying wrong artwork

Fixed mechs for Yr race causing save system issues among other bugs

Fixed Transcendence pod not being buildable under certain circumstances

Fixed but that caused the AI to occasionally crash and skip turn earlier when trying to mine space deposits

Fixed Seals of Power quest not rewarding the player with the described reward (8 Influence)

Fixed unit design menu not indicating the right values for health if the faction has a trait that affects these

Tentatively fixed some technologies sometimes not yielding the right items (districts, improvements, unit classes etc) if auto generate new templates option is disabled

Fixed some weather effects being rendered in space and galaxy view

Tentatively fixed some space anomaly events not setting the anomaly as searched, making it possible to exploit multiple times

Fixed Efficient Building Materials edict working for one turn only

Fixed some events (ie Political Scandal brewing event) blocking progress of the player doesn't have enough resources available

Fixed some artifacts caused by Temporal anti-aliasing

Fixed some minor localization issues

Fixed event options that should yield Aether deducting it instead

Fixed multiple typos

Tech Supremacy DLC



There's more of everything for you to enjoy! Discover new random events, quests, technologies, and much more. Here's what you can expect from the brand new Tech Supremacy DLC:

Dyson Spheres: First to build a Dyson Sphere command center in that system will unlock a Dyson Sphere in the sun of that solar system, giving a huge boost to research production in every tile controlled by that faction in every planet of that system

First to build a Dyson Sphere command center in that system will unlock a Dyson Sphere in the sun of that solar system, giving a huge boost to research production in every tile controlled by that faction in every planet of that system Phantoms: very powerful mid to late game enemy ship / enemy type that roams space and demands Aether every few turns to keep peace, or they’ll or attack your units. Can be bribed with more Aether to attack a specific faction.

very powerful mid to late game enemy ship / enemy type that roams space and demands Aether every few turns to keep peace, or they’ll or attack your units. Can be bribed with more Aether to attack a specific faction. 20 New Technologies

6 New Unit Abilities / Powers

10 New Weapons

18 New Events

8 New Quests

2 New District Types

6 New Minor Faction Products

5 New Improvement Types

1 New Strategic Resource Type: Spice

2 New Diplomatic Actions

4 New Edicts

1 New Leadership Style

2 New Creature Types

5 New Path Milestones

4 New Artifact Types



Just like with the Beyond The Rift DLC we want to keep the price very accessible, and just as before the free updates for everyone will keep coming in.

We really hope you like what we've shown today, and as always we'll be paying close attention to your feedback, on both the Steam forums and Discord.

And so, the voyage through Eos continues.

Pax Nova

