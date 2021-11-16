Galdoraks, Druids, Pirate Coalition, Pirates and a Modding Contest!

Hi folks,

This is a huge content update that expands a few card sets, adds a new organization in the game (Pirate Coalition), a new species (Galdorak) and two new classes (Druid & Pirate) each with 4 specializations.

Plenty of new things to try and characters to build, and probably a few of these new additions may need some tweaking or nerfs. So if you come across any issues, let me know!

Important heads up: if your current character has the 'Pirate' background, you may encounter issues with your save, as its now a class, and the background was changed to 'Brigand'. If so is recommended to start a new game or perhaps delay switching to this update.

I'll let you read more details on that in the patch notes below.

So let's move on to our second topic for today.

Erannorth Chronicles - Modding Contest #1

How to participate

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, etc.) except Cosmetic mods ie. no PC Portraits please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before 16 of December.

Share its workshop link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The contest will be canceled if there are less than 10 entries after the deadline pass.

How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. We'll be talking about that in more details when that time comes.

The grant prize

1st spot: A 50$ Steam Gift card .

A 50$ Steam Gift card . 2nd-3rd spot: A 20$ Steam Gift card.

A 20$ Steam Gift card. All 3 top winners will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it already).

And that's all folks!

If you have any questions about the new archetypes or the contest feel free to ask in the comments below!

Patch Notes - 16/11 # 1.027.2

Bugfixes

Fixed a couple definition errors in perks & cards.

New Content

Added a new Playable class Druid and their assorted cards. Druid has the following 4 specializations: Druid of the Oak, Druid of the Lark, Druid of the Stone, Druid of the Viper.

Added New a Organization: Pirate Coalition and their assorted cards.

Added a new Playable species Galdorak and their assorted cards. Galdorak has the following 4 classifications: Wolf Tribe, Hawk Tribe, Bear Tribe, Wyvern Tribe

Added a new Playable class Pirate and their assorted cards.Pirate has the following 4 Specializations: Buccaneer, Cutthroat, Gunslinger & Swashbuckler.

Added new Perform cards.

Added new Nature Magic cards.

Added new Geomancy cards.

Added new Shapeshift cards.

Added new Seduction cards.

Added new Intimidate cards.

Added 11 new Goblin Enemies.

Added 11 new Goblin Mercenaries and their assorted cards. They can be recruited in Settlements with Goblin population (that is in: Mirai, Hirdwood, Llanvale or Jorunfjord)

Added 7 Treasure Hunt challenges.

Misc Changes / QoL Additions

Enemy Reinforcements will delay to appear if an Enemy (successfully) multiplies or creates Illusory Copies.

In Towns: Slightly increased the vertical distance between the cards & made the container scrollbar visible.

You can also use the middle mouse button to open the codex entry of a card (Alt+LClick will still work as before).

Modding Additions