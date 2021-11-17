Ver2.10.100 The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss

New Encounters

Encounters

・The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss... New character Pizzica is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter: Strike Formation (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Melissa (Slayer) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Garambarrel (Hrungnir) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Melody (Libette) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tsubame Another Style (Felis Circulus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ilulu Another Style (Libitina) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Hismena Another Style (Areadbhar) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Tiramisu Another Style (Draco Nodus) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Foran Another Style (Hastantiqua) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

・Adjusted the wording of some of Bria's skills and ability board.

・Awl Thrust: "Physical resistance -15%" -> "Physical resistance -15% (3 turns)"

・Aar Lanze: "Physical resistance -25%" -> "Physical resistance -25% (3 turns)"

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effect of these skills have not changed.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

November 17, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – December 8, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased twice

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss.

[table][tr][th]Achievement: "Under the Sea" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x100[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "Under the Sea" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the ver 2.10.100 update to December 31, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

・Atlantis Pearls obtained in the The 1000 Year Ark of the Ocean Palace are increased.

▼Duration

From the ver 2.10.100 update until the ver 2.10.200 update

*After the update to 2.10.200, the amount of key items obtained will return to their version 2.9.700 levels.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –12/8(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.100.

・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.

・There are cases where the display becomes distorted in some areas in the Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss.

・In Another Dungeon "Home's Lost Atelier," there are some unintended explanations for trials and magic stones being displayed.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Check the in-game notices for more information.