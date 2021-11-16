 Skip to content

Cave Confectioner update for 16 November 2021

Version 0.6.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Saving issues that some users may have experienced are probably fixed. Also, the buggy multiplayer mode has been removed.

If you are unable to save your game after this update, add the launch option:

--savehere

Supporting 3 different OS families whose vendors have completely different ideas about how standard features should work leads to 1 in 10 users having issues. Let's solve those issues. The support contact email is support@microsm.space. If you have any trouble, use it!

