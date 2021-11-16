Crab Game Content Update 2

ayo,

Second content update. This is also a pretty small one, since I spent a lot of time dealing with server flooding issues, but that has all been resolved now. I wanted to get started on adding some customization and cosmetics, but didn't have time due to the server issues. Planning on getting started on that right after this update goes up though.

Game

Maps and Modes Selection when making server

To see what maps and modes a server has, just hover over the "Default" / "Modified" icon in the server list

Various balancing

Gamemodes

Practice / Free play

Standoff - pew pew

Death From Above - Avoid falling blocks

Block Drop - Also avoid falling blocks im out of ideas help haha

Maps

Toxic Train [M]

Sunny Saloon [M]

Small Saloon [S]

Tiny Town 2 [S]

Containers [M]

Small Containers [M]

Lava Dump (Death From Above)

Salty Island (Death From Above)

Skybox (Death From Above)

Cheeky Chamber (Block Drop)

Peaceful Platform (Block Drop)

Lava Drop (Block Drop)

Networking

Server list flooding has been fixed

Done a few optimizations

Tried to fix a bug where you're joining a lobby forever. Probably not fixed though. lol

Mac and Linux Available

Should now be available for Mac and Linux. There are probably a lot of issues, as I am a solo dev, and don't own a mac, and don't really have the time to be testing everything for all 3 platforms. Sorry about this.