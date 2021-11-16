Play for Free : a Mini Matches Demo is Now Available

Starting today, you can download a free demo version of Mini Matches.

It's got the same features, the same upgrades, and even plays on the same network as the full version. This means if you own the game, you can play with your friends on the demo version. It also means that if you're playing the demo and upgrade, you can keep your progression!

The only limitation to the demo is the number of rounds you can play - after you've played 25 rounds, you'll need to buy the full version. (And if you subscribe to the newsletter, you can play for even longer!).

Other Improvements

There are also some bug fixes and improvements in this update. The settings menu has been bought up to date with the new graphic style, and new options added.

The most important is the colour-blind pattern mode, that ensures every asteroid has a pattern identifying which team it's on, so that you don't have to rely on colours to differentiate them.

The volume slider has also been fixed so that it no longer breaks the game, and more resolutions are supported in the resolution settings.

Happy Playing,

Philip